Tele2 has signed an agreement with electric boat company X Shore to build a private 5G network in their newly built factory in Nyköping, Sweden. By having its own 5G network, X Shore will become more flexible and efficient in its production of the electric boats of the future. Digitalization across industries is increasing and with this also comes the need for stable connectivity. In Nyköping, Sweden, X Shore is establishing a new facility with the ambition of becoming the world's most sustainable boat factory, with the capacity to produce over 400 electric boats a year. Now Tele2 and X Shore have signed an agreement which entails Tele2 delivering digital infrastructure to the new factory in the form of a private 5G network.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO