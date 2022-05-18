Boys golf: Banks wins Class 4A title, while Tillamook’s Elliott Lee grabs individual championship

With the regular season over, the OSAA has released the bracket for the Class 6A softball state tournament. The tournament will start on Monday, with games hosted by the high seed. The tournament will conclude on June 4, with the championship game scheduled to be played at Jane Saunders Stadium...
EUGENE — Soon after Colin Friend crossed the finish line of Thursday’s Class 1A boys 3,000-meter state final, the St. Stephen’s Academy senior took several steps then crashed to the Hayward Field track. Lying on his back, Friend pumped his fists several times, remaining there for about...
The final games of the Class 6A baseball regular season were played on Thursday, and the OSAA has set the brackets for the upcoming state tournament. The first games of the tournament will be played on May 23, with the higher seed hosting. The championship game is scheduled for June 4 at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
After sweeping the Pac-12 track & field championships this past weekend, the Oregon Ducks earned more conference awards Thursday. Ducks track and field coach Robert Johnson was named Pac-12 men’s and women’s coach of the year, while sprinter Micah Williams earned Pac-12 men’s track athlete of the year honors in votes by the conference’s coaches.
It was in the serenity of Oregon’s wilderness, knee deep in the cool waters of the Rogue River, where Jacob Melton let everything go. The disappointment of missing Oregon State’s run in the NCAA baseball tournament. The concern surrounding the first major injury of his career. The worry of wondering whether he would ever return healthy and rediscover his sweet swing. The struggle and monotony of rehabilitation.
With Oregon State’s spring practices in the rearview mirror, we look at each of the Beavers’ positions groups heading into the 2022 season. Omar Speights, 6-1, 236, Jr. Kyrei Fisher, 6-1, 242, Sr. Second team. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, 5-11, 232, Soph. Jack Colletto, 6-3, 240, Sr. Rest of inside...
CORVALLIS — If you find yourself fretting over the Oregon State baseball team’s late-season slide or concerned about its chase for a Pac-12 regular season championship, the Beavers have a reassuring message:. Don’t worry about it. After suffering a hard-to-swallow 4-1 defeat to the UCLA Bruins Thursday...
The Oregon State Beavers lost 4-1 to the UCLA Bruins Thursday night in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 baseball series at Goss Stadium. It was the third consecutive defeat for the second-ranked Beavers, who fell into a tie with Stanford for first place in the Pac-12 with two games left in the regular season.
In a hard-fought, physical matchup of two of the NWSL’s top teams, the Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit drew 1-1 on Wednesday night at Providence Park. “It was a fantastic Washington team,” Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson said. “I thought they were really strong today. … They definitely had momentum in the first half, and I was really proud of how the team made adjustments and reacted really quickly. We had some good opportunities and a number of one-on-one opportunities that we need to put away. It was a pretty good game for the neutral, frustrating one for the coaches.”
CHICAGO — Most of the top-rated players at the NBA draft combine elected not to participate in Thursday’s sessions with reporters. Duke power forward Paolo Banchero, Auburn power forward Jabari Smith, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe were all no shows.
Don Johnson Jr., Oregon’s director of player personnel and football recruiting Don Johnson Jr., continues to progress in his recovery from a serious health scare in March. A former football coach at Milwaukie, Evergreen, Madison and Jefferson High Schools in the Portland area, Johnson was hospitalized in March. On Tuesday Oregon coach Dan Lanning visited Johnson and they posted a brief video message.
A public memorial for Gerry Frank is being held at the Salem Convention Center today, May 19, at 10 a.m. It will be broadcast live over the internet. Frank, a beloved Oregon personality, restaurateur and political insider, died in March at 98. The ebullient Frank, scion of Oregon’s best-known retailing...
Beaverton School District voters approved a $723 million construction bond on Tuesday, the largest to pass in Oregon on a night that delivered mixed results for Oregon schools and community colleges. Out of 15 school-related bonds and levies proposed to voters across the state, six passed and nine failed. In...
The Portland Timbers took advantage of two corner kicks for a pair of goals on the road Wednesday, but defensive lapses doomed them in a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park. The Timbers took an early lead on a goal by Cristhian Paredes but gave the...
The results of the 2022 World Beer Cup were announced earlier this month. This year’s competition featured more than 10,000 entries from breweries across the globe. Oregon’s breweries took home multiple awards. Portland-based StormBreaker Brewing won gold for its beer, Extra StormBreaker. Heater Allen Brewing in McMinnville won gold for its flagship beer, Pils. And ColdFire Brewing of Eugene took home a bronze for its Valley Mélange. Rob Lutz is the head brewer of StormBreaker Brewing. Lisa Allen is the head brewer and production manager of Heater Allen Brewing. Stephen Hughes is the head brewer of ColdFire Brewing. We hear more from them about the competition and their beers.
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Soon you will start to see a group of people in one north Oregon coast bay wading in the water, hanging around in boats, and carefully going over the sand flats. Tilllamook Bay will be the subject of some mysterious activity. (Photo ODFW: researchers using megacoring pumps)
Columbia River spring chinook salmon sportfishing below Bonneville Dam will continue through June 15 with just one break for a limited commercial fishery Monday. Oregon and Washington biologists met Wednesday and increased both the predicted spring run and the time anglers will be allowed on the lower river. Fishing is...
(Newport, Oregon) – At Newport's Agate Beach, where agate were once indeed king, there's sizable history of the community that begins without Newport. For a time, it was its own unincorporated town on the central Oregon coast, coming complete with a post office. There's a lot that happened there,...
Carol Brown heard the news she was waiting on for a year: Her husband of more than 50 years, Ralph, had been found. “I can finally sleep,” she said, after getting a call late last week about the discovery of her husband’s remains. Ralph Brown’s family said they...
Comments / 0