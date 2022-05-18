ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, OR

Boys golf: Banks wins Class 4A title, while Tillamook’s Elliott Lee grabs individual championship

By Geoffrey C. Arnold
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Banks rallied in the second round to snatch the Class 4A state title at Quail Valley Golf Course Tuesday afternoon. Banks captured the trophy with a two-day combined score of...

