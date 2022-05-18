Boys golf: Banks wins Class 4A title, while Tillamook’s Elliott Lee grabs individual championship

In a hard-fought, physical matchup of two of the NWSL’s top teams, the Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit drew 1-1 on Wednesday night at Providence Park. “It was a fantastic Washington team,” Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson said. “I thought they were really strong today. … They definitely had momentum in the first half, and I was really proud of how the team made adjustments and reacted really quickly. We had some good opportunities and a number of one-on-one opportunities that we need to put away. It was a pretty good game for the neutral, frustrating one for the coaches.”

