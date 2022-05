Stronger wind and drier air led to increased fire danger Thursday in northern California, and that critical fire danger level will continue Friday. The wind will weaken this weekend, but only as our weather gets hotter. A vigorous trough of low pressure is diving southward over the Pacific Northwest at this time, and it is pushing the jetstream right over northern California. We can expect more wind tonight and Friday, as well as increased fire danger. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11PM Thursday to 5PM Friday, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the valley and foothills through Friday evening, and Trinity County will be under a Frost Advisory... yes, a Frost Advisory... Friday morning due to lows there dropping into the lower 30s.

