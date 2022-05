Seventh-seeded Brookside is not scared of anybody. Against third-seed Waynedale, the Cardinals held off their late rally to upset the Golden Bears, 5-3, on May 17. “They could care less who they are playing,” Coach Scott Nader said. “In the past, we were always afraid of who we were playing. We would lose games before just by looking at the schedule. Now, we have a young bunch of players who don’t care who is on the other side. They believe in themselves.”

