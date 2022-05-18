ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Republican Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Primary

yourerie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Primary. Republican Banta leads in Pa House 4th District race. Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District …. Broome County DA press conference on Buffalo shooting. Project Love...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Lieutenant Governor#Primary Election#Pa House#Democrat#Project Love
yourerie

Democratic Pennsylvania House 4th District

Unusual traffic stop, chase involving a sheriff’s …. Republican Banta leads in Pa House 4th District race. Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District …. Broome County DA press conference on Buffalo shooting. Project Love is this week’s winner of Loving Giving …. Semi truck fire stops...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate Primary

Unusual traffic stop, chase involving a sheriff’s …. Republican Banta leads in Pa House 4th District race. Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District …. Broome County DA press conference on Buffalo shooting. Project Love is this week’s winner of Loving Giving …. Semi truck fire stops...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

PA Republicans Want Mastriano as Governor

As of 10:09 p.m., Doug Mastriano has 42.10% of the Republican vote in the Pennsylvania primaries. His closest opponent Barletta received 22.44%. He will now face the Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro in the election on November 8th. County Voting Statistics. In Franklin County, Mastriano had 79.9% of GOP voters. Democratic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WETM

Race for Senate seat heats up in Pennsylvania

Ithaca Police capture thieves with witnesses’ help. Chemung County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonator …. Watch Our Garden Grow: Hanging baskets and sunburn. PA GOP Senate race in a deadlock, as election night …. Doug Mastriano projected winner of GOP gubernatorial …. Budgets pass at all 21 Southern...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District U.S. Rep. race

Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District U.S. Rep. race. Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District …. Local organization awarded grant to clean up community. Loving Giving Local: Project Love. Homeschooled students learn about microplastics in …. As gas prices rise, more people turn to buses, hybrid...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces Aggressive Push to Secure Clean Hydrogen Hub in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that Pennsylvania is working with energy, organized labor, and environmental stakeholders to support a path forward for industrial sector decarbonization with an emphasis on the deployment of clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies and to ensure that US Department of Energy invests in Pennsylvania for a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub funded under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy