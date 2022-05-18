ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ric Flair speaks about Batista

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Batista made WWE history, establishing himself as one of the best superstars of any era. The six-time world champion took part in several memorable feuds, which drove fans crazy and allowed him to transcend wrestling. During his exceptional career, Dave has won two editions of the Royal Rumble match and has...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Announces Original Four Horsemen Reunion for Starrcast V

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that the original Four Horsemen will reunite for Starrcast V in July. The Last Ride For The Horsemen is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. You can view Flair’s announcement below. Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale...
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

The Roast Of Ric Flair Set For Starrcast V Weekend

Along with the big news that he will be returning to compete in a six-man tag match, Ric Flair will also be part of “The Roast of Ric Flair” at this year’s Starrcast. “The Roast of Ric Flair? You kidding me? It’s the Nature Boy!” Ric says in an ad released earlier today. “What are they going to say? I am — Wooo! — The Man! Okay? I am the king of trash talking. You say what you want to say, just remember at the end of the night, when all is said and done, I get to talk about you. Wooo! The Roast of Ric Flair, Starrcast. Wooo!”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Teases Joining Edge’s New Stable?

Edge, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have aligned to form The Judgement Day, and the group has been making their presence felt recently on Monday Night Raw. There’s been a lot of speculation about who could potentially be added to the group in the weeks to come. With the rumor mill turning a WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly thrown gas on the fire.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Triple H
Person
Hunter
Person
John Cena
Person
Randy Orton
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Ric Flair’s Opponent For Return Match

After weeks of rumors and speculation Ric Flair confirmed that he will indeed be returning to the ring for one more match on July 31st. Flair is set to wrestle for in Nashville and it sounds like he could be facing one of his old rivals. Fightful Select reports that...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

John Cena says he hopes to return to WWE soon

John Cena says he hopes to be back in WWE soon. He spoke with Adam's Apple recently regarding a potential return and also about the upcoming 20th anniversary of his WWE television debut. "I know in WWE years I turn 20 pretty soon, so that's a pretty big thing," Cena...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Becky Lynch Swings At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

After WWE RAW went off air, a fan caught an exchange between Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes, a moment that saw the former Raw Women’s Champion take a swing at the American Nightmare while selling Asuka’s green mist. Lynch had been hit by the mist at the end...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Royal Rumble#The Game
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Two Released WWE Stars Returning To Ring After Hiatus

Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and CJ Perry (Lana) are set to return to the squared circle for the first time since their WWE releases last year. The two women will renew their WWE rivalry in a match to crown the first-ever Women’s World Champion of Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). WES is a new wrestling promotion created by Legion of Pain, FKA The Authors of Pain.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with ‘suitcases in hand,’ WWE says

WWE released a statement late Monday after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of “Monday Night Raw” at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.
NORFOLK, VA
PWMania

CM Punk Responds To Matt Cardona’s Joke On Sasha Banks and Naomi

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks was apparently upset with WWE’s creative plans at Monday’s RAW, so she met with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to vent her frustration and walked out of RAW with Naomi. Several wrestlers outside of WWE reacted to the story, notably Matt Cardona,...
WWE
PWMania

Adam Pearce Announces Fine For Sonya Deville Due To Referee Assault

WWE has announced a storyline fine for Sonya Deville. Monday’s RAW saw Deville lose to Alexa Bliss for the second week in a row. After this week’s loss, Deville argued with the referee and assaulted him, then exited the ring. As seen in the video below, Adam Pearce...
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy