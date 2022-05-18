High Wind Warning issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Ottawa; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner Strong thunderstorm outflow winds will impact portions of northwestern Benton, southern Rogers, Delaware, southeastern Ottawa, Creek, Mayes, Wagoner, northern Cherokee, Okmulgee, northwestern Muskogee, Tulsa and Okfuskee Counties through 315 AM CDT At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 3 miles east of Wyandotte to 5 miles southeast of Avery. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Bentonville... Sand Springs Claremore... Siloam Springs Okmulgee... Wagoner Bristow... Okemah Jay... Pryor Owasso... Bella Vista Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Okfuskee Glenpool... Coweta This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 227. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 273. Interstate 49 between mile markers 87 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

