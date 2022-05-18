ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

High Wind Warning issued for Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 22:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Showers, Storms Move Through Parts Of Northeast Oklahoma

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington counties until 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, those in the path of this storm could see wind gusts reaching as high as 60 mph. --- Update 4:12 a.m. 5:19/2022.
OSAGE, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Ottawa; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner Strong thunderstorm outflow winds will impact portions of northwestern Benton, southern Rogers, Delaware, southeastern Ottawa, Creek, Mayes, Wagoner, northern Cherokee, Okmulgee, northwestern Muskogee, Tulsa and Okfuskee Counties through 315 AM CDT At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 3 miles east of Wyandotte to 5 miles southeast of Avery. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Bentonville... Sand Springs Claremore... Siloam Springs Okmulgee... Wagoner Bristow... Okemah Jay... Pryor Owasso... Bella Vista Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Okfuskee Glenpool... Coweta This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 227. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 273. Interstate 49 between mile markers 87 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Tracking damage after strong winds gust through parts of Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
WAUKOMIS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Logan County, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
cvillecountry.com

Severe storms possible afternoon into evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – According to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for our area, scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has our area, along with all of Virginia, in the “slight” risk category for severe weather possibility.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KXII.com

Motorcyclist flown after crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole county Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:28 p.m. about eight miles North of Seminole on State Highway 99. OHP said 58-year-old David Scott Cathy, of Seminole, suffered multiple...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO

Investigation underway after 2 killed in Custer County explosion

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an explosion killed two people Tuesday morning in Custer County. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Custer County Sheriff's Office was notified of an explosion at a home west of Clinton. The sheriff's office and members of the Clinton Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Clinton Police Department responded and found a structure engulfed in flames.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KXII.com

Man drowns at Turner Falls one week after swimming areas open

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Just one week after opening swimming areas to the public a man drowned on Sunday. According to the Davis police department 33-year-old Fredy Huescar dove off of the Blue Hole pole diving area and did not resurface. After five minutes people who came with Huescar told...
DAVIS, OK
KXII.com

Murray Co. escapee captured in Sulphur

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The man who escaped custody has he was being booked into the Murray County Jail early Thursday morning has been captured. Sulphur Police said Ryan Christopher Dill, 35, was able to break away while handcuffed as he was being booked into the Murray County Jail for aggravated assault around 2 a.m. Thursday.
SULPHUR, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — A warrant remains issued for Chiniqua Onatalichia Pugh, 30, Ponca City. Pugh is charged with a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Jan. 19, 2021, Pugh gave birth to a child that had drugs in its system. Officials report that Pugh tested...
PONCA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Logan County grandmother suffers broken bones and bruises in OHP arrest

Logan County, Okla. (KOKH) — A great grandmother says she has several broken bones after she was arrested by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper last week. Troopers say the 68-year-old woman was combative during the arrest but the woman's attorney says the officer was violent and needs to be investigated for use of force.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy