FOREST CITY, Iowa – Osage is being asked to switch divisions in the Top of Iowa Conference so Riceville can join. The superintendents of the conference’s member schools met Wednesday and asked the Osage Community School District to move to move from the Top of Iowa East to the Top of Iowa West beginning in the 2023-34 school year. The conference says it wants a decision by July 1 and if Osage accepts, an offer will be extended to the Riceville Community School District to join the Top of Iowa East.

FOREST CITY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO