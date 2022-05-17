ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kayvon Thibodeaux's charity continues to pay it forward

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGKEV_0fhieJnC00

New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is sure to make a huge impact on the field this season and beyond, but he’s making a bigger difference off the field.

Thibodeaux’s charity, The Jream Foundation, will be providing opportunities for underprivileged kids to attend Core Prep Academy Football, a program that partners with schools to provide educational curriculum that is focused on helping student-athletes (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Thibodeaux was one of the most dominant pass rushers in college football over the past few years, making tons of big plays while at Oregon.

As he makes the jump to the pros, he’s making sure his impact goes far beyond the gridiron.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State player announces retirement from professional football

As we continue to track the latest batch of Penn State players to turn pro in the early days of their respective NFL careers, one former Nittany Lion has officially closed the book on his. Jack Crawford, a former defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. “Ater 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league,” Crawford said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. Crawford is from London, England and he moved to the United States...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign pair of former Ravens CBs

The Baltimore Ravens have seen a number of their contributors from the 2021 season take their talents elsewhere during 2022 free agency. A good number of those players have been cornerbacks, as Anthony Averett (Las Vegas Raiders), Tavon Young (Chicago Bears), and Chris Westry (Carolina Panthers) all found new NFL homes.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike McDaniel explains why the Dolphins signed Sony Michel

There are high expectations for the Miami Dolphins offense after an offseason filled with impactful additions on that side of the ball. One position that general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have seemed to key on is running back, as Miami has added Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel to a room that wasn’t as productive as they should’ve been in 2021 (92.2 rushing yards per game – good for 29th in the NFL).
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where. Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history. Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC. It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs. These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Where the Oregon Ducks rank in ESPN's latest future defense power rankings
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#College Football#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Charity#Thejreamfound#New York Giants#The Jream Foundation#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Kendricks spoke to Vikings owners about culture change after Mike Zimmer's firing

Eric Kendricks turned heads when speaking about a “fear-based culture” in the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings firing coach Mike Zimmer in January. Now, the former First-Team All-Pro linebacker is saying he spoke with co-owners Mark and Zygi Wilf directly, when the team was in the early stages of hiring a new general manager and head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU basketball picks up another blue-chip commitment for 2022

Much has been said about the pace at which Tigers coach Matt McMahon has rebuilt the roster in Baton Rouge. He salvaged what appeared to be one of the worst situations in the Power Five in just a matter of weeks, and the future looks fairly bright all of the sudden. Things look even brighter now, as McMahon has picked up his fourth commit in the 2022 cycle in Shawn Phillips Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy