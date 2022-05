Deandre Ayton's agent confirmed what everyone pretty much already knew: The center wanted a max offer from the Phoenix Suns, and he now he'd rather play elsewhere. "We're disappointed. We wanted a max contract," longtime NBA agent Bill Duffy said on SiriusXM NBA radio. "He went out and was a soldier the whole year, played well, improved his statistics. So, we're proud of him. A lot of guys handle things differently, but he was very mature about it."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 33 MINUTES AGO