Christopher Morel, the 22-year-old called up to the Majors on Tuesday, predicted he would homer in his first at-bat and delivered. Christopher Morel called his shot. He didn’t point his bat toward the bleachers as Babe Ruth did in this same stadium 90 years ago. But Morel, who 24 hours earlier didn’t even know he was getting called up to the Majors, sensed something special was going to happen.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO