Mayor Genrich makes case for Green Bay passenger train

101 WIXX
Gas Prices, Federal Money Drive Talk Of Passenger Rail Service
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s been decades since there’s been passenger rail service connecting to and from Green Bay. But city officials are hoping that sometime in the near future, rail service from Milwaukee to Green Bay will be available. On a Citizen Action of Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Portion of Chantel St. in Green Bay closed indefinitely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay schools considering $92.6 million referendum
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Residents of the Green Bay Area Public School District could be asked to approve a $92.6 million referendum to pay for maintenance projects and upgrades across the district. The school board will review the administration’s proposal Monday but no formal action is expected. If eventually approved,...
wearegreenbay.com
Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
Despite gas prices, NE Wisconsin visitor centers expect tourism rise
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Visitor centers across Northeast Wisconsin are getting ready for what they say will be a busy Memorial Day Weekend. But some local travelers like Ryan Kollberg are considering record-high gas prices.
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues
Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. WFRV-TV reported that police received a call Thursday morning about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. The Appleton Police Department posted a note on its Facebook page saying the incident was resolved safely. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press.
seehafernews.com
Federal Government Continues to Show Faith in Manitowoc’s River Point District
While Manitowoc officials are very excited about the work being done in the River Point District, another group that is showing a lot of faith in the project is the Environmental Protection Agency. The City of Manitowoc recently received another grant from the EPA for the project. Manitowoc Mayor Justin...
Mission 57 of Northeast Wisconsin Old Glory Honor Flight arrives in D.C.
The mission took off from Appleton's airport Wednesday morning.
wxerfm.com
THERE’LL BE EYES IN THE SKIES OVER SHEBOYGAN COUNTY
You’ll want to keep your eyes on the road, but others may have their eyes on your driving from above in Sheboygan County next week. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be sending airborne troopers for aerial enforcement in four Wisconsin Counties, including Sheboygan, beginning today with pilots watching Highway 172 in Brown County. Columbia and Washington Counties are also on the schedule during the next week or so. I-43 in Sheboygan County will be observed next week Thursday, the 26th, as we approach Memorial Day weekend and the start of the busy summer travel season.
94.3 Jack FM
Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
Green Bay area Ukrainians celebrate World Vyshyvanka Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — On Vyshyvanka Day, a group from the Green Bay area gathered together in their Ukrainian embroidered shirts to express unity with Ukrainians around the world.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Roadway Closed This Morning
A small stretch of roadway will be closed this morning in Sheboygan. Crews from the Forestry Division will be on North 25th Street between Seamann and Superior Avenues to remove a dying tree starting at 9:00 this morning. They will be on hand until around noon, and motorists are being...
wearegreenbay.com
Distribution center off table in Town of Lawrence, Administrator explains why
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Lawrence has given Local 5 an update regarding the future of a 630,000 square foot distribution center. The center had originally required rezoning some land off of I-41 on County Road S in Brown County. In October 2021, presenters from Trammell Crow...
What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?
The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Discusses Recent Lawsuit Filed by the MAVCB
The City of Manitowoc has filed suit against the city of Two Rivers and its Room Tax Commission. City Manager Greg Buckley says a special mostly closed session meeting was held following the regularly scheduled Council meeting Monday night with City Attorney Joseph Thuermer present to discuss the best options going forward.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Small Business Announces Closure
A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 19, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Appleton lawmakers concerned by threats
The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin is in Sheboygan on Tuesday, May 17, as part of CBS 58 Hometowns. Ahead of her visit, CBS 58 spoke with Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson to learn more about what makes Sheboygan such a special place to call home.
NBC 26 WGBA
