Barn catches fire in Blair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at a strip mall on Southwest Parkway on Thursday. The fire appeared to be at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on the 4700 block of Southwest Parkway, which houses businesses like Crafter’s Hideaway, Dollar General and Chicka Boom Kids Resale. In addition to fire crews on the building’s roof, there was an ambulance, a fire marshal and two fire engines at the location, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO