KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist charged with murdering a patient in 2002, has pleaded not guilty. Hall, who had most recently lived in Overland Park, appeared in DeKalb County Court on Thursday. She had been arrested one week prior after investigators tracked her to an extended stay hotel in Overland Park near I-435 and Metcalf.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO