ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

U.S. Steel to improve pollution control and pay $1.5 million as per recent settlement

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHq5w_0fhicf5U00
Pittsburgh, Allegheny Co. leaders search for solutions after U.S. Steel cancels investment Pittsburgh, Allegheny Co. leaders search for solutions after U.S. Steel cancels investment

BRADDOCK, Pa. — U.S. Steel will be paying $1.5 million in penalties as part of an air pollution violation settlement.

The steel company will pay this sum as a settlement announced Tuesday with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for long-standing pollution violations.

U.S. Steel’s plant in Braddock is the plant accused of breaking numerous parts of the Clean Air Act. According to a press release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the plant was producing a pollution level of PM 2.5. Claims against the plant say that particular pollution matter contained microscopic solids or liquid droplets that were small enough to be inhaled. The contents mentioned were reported to be capable of causing health problems in the lungs and potentially even bloodstream.

U.S. Steel agreed that it would make improvements to the plant as a result of the settlement. Improvements will include increased training, monitoring of work practices to increase compliance and timely response to air pollution, and the conduct of studies that will be used to create potential further improvement to pollution control systems.

Some of the penalty funds will help sponsor an environmental project in Allegheny County. A total of $750,000 will be given to the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development in support of the creation of a trail for hikers and bicyclists that links the Great Allegheny Passage in Rankin Borough to the Westmoreland Heritage Trail in Trafford Borough through the Turtle Creek Valley.

“Everyone has the right to clean air and the Allegheny County Health Department continues to work to ensure that right for all residents,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, Director of the Allegheny County Health Department. “This settlement is another step toward that goal in Braddock and surrounding communities, many of which are designated environmental justice communities. We are pleased that a large portion of the Health Department’s share of the civil penalty will directly benefit Braddock and other Mon Valley communities that experience a disproportionate share of the environmental impact of the pollution this consent decree concerns.”

An Amish buggy flipped on its side after collision with vehicle An Amish buggy was flipped on its side after it was struck by a vehicle on Route 28 in Lawrence County.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Braddock, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Steel#Pollution#Achd
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge orders hold on Pittsburgh's rental registry

A judge has ordered a stay on Pittsburgh’s rental registry, a program that was struck down in court once before. This comes as the Apartment Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh is suing the city over the measure, which was set to go into effect on May 29. City Council in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allentown lands eight newcomers to Warrington Avenue business district

PITTSBURGH — Eight newcomers are setting up shop or soon will along Allentown’s E. Warrington Avenue business district, according to an announcement of the Hilltop Alliance, a community development organization that represents the neighborhood. While the hilltop neighborhood a short drive from Station Square has faced the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Developer wants to turn Downtown Pittsburgh warehouse once owned by Mark Cuban into apartments

A Washington, D.C., developer told the Pittsburgh Planning Commission that it wants to begin transforming a Downtown warehouse formerly owned by celebrity billionaire Mark Cuban into an apartment building this summer. Douglas Development Corp. presented its plans Tuesday for the vacant building at 642 Fort Duquesne Blvd., facing the Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 5-18-22

Advancement Writer & Grants Specialist to work across the organization to develop grant proposals and reports that effectively position the museums for contributed support. For full description and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/cmpawgs. EMBEDDED SYSTEM. PROJECT ENGINEER. Shift Robotics Inc. seeks Embedded System Project Engineer in Pittsburgh, PA, to architect, design...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
108K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy