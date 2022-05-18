ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

From Vietnam to back home, Siouxland man continues to serve

By Dillon Adams
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATidF_0fhibZhn00

SMITHLAND, Iowa (KCAU) — More than fifty years ago Dick Christensen was fighting for his country in the highlands of Vietnam, now he continues his service within his community.

Dick Christensen now spends his days serving as Post Commander at the Smithland American Legion – Post 666.

In 1969 shortly after finishing school at Sioux City Central High, he was involved in a heavy operation with the 4th Infantry Division near Pleiku, Vietnam

After that, he was sent to the southern part of the country near Saigon Bay. That’s when Christensen was exposed to a detrimental chemical that still affects thousands of veterans today.

Click here for more stories about local veterans

“Down there is where they used a lot of Agent Orange because the vegetation is so dense, you couldn’t get through there and you can see it within a day or two after they sprayed, it was just like desolate,” Christensen said.

Luckily, Christensen said he hasn’t been impacted by Agent Orange as much as others, some of whom weren’t told the danger of not wearing protective gear when handling the substance.

Another distinct memory during his service was during a stand-down meeting with the Montagnard people, a group who dates back to French colonial times and an occasional ally for U.S. troops during the war.

“And I got to take a can of spam about like this, it was half gone, but anyway, I took it with me and we took it into a Montagnard village and they absolutely loved it. I still like spam, the wife don’t,” Christensen said.

In 1972, Christensen had returned to the states to recover from a shoulder injury but said during that time he was able to make a lifelong connection.

“I met my wife on Fort Leatherwood. She worked in the PX and I was training troops and we’ve been together for 50 years now,” said Christensen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithland, IA
Smithland, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Good Samaritan Society closing 3 facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two other Good Samaritan Society locations will be closing along with the Lennox facility. In a statement to KELOLAND News, Good Samaritan Society vice president of operations Aimee Middleton says the skilled nursing and assisted living location in Clear Lake will close as will one Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa. The Lennox and Newell, Iowa facilities will consolidate with nearby nursing home locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post#The 4th Infantry Division#Montagnard#French
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Samaritan Society closes three locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After facing multiple unprecedented stressors, representatives from the Good Samaritan Society have announced three facilities will close. The vice president of operations at the Good Samaritan Society. Aimee Middleton released a statement saying the pandemic put stress on the senior care industry and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Old West Lives In The Oldest Bars In South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The Oldest Bar in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Here's your chance to have a drink in the very same bar where Buffalo Bill Cody may have gone on a toot. Or have lunch in the same building that pioneers may have gotten in their cups ta before heading out to the Great Plaines. From South Dakota to Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska the Old West lives on in local taverns and bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Federal Lawsuit Against Western Iowa Technical Community College Set For 2024

(Sioux City, IA) — A federal lawsuit against Western Iowa Technical Community College is set for 2024. Eight students from Brazil accuse the Sioux City school of human trafficking. They accused school officials and local companies of recruiting them for educational internship programs. When they arrived they saw they were forced to work 50 hours a week at a food processing plant or a pet food company. They say they had been promised free room and board and tuition, but they were forced to do the work to cover the expenses. WITCC denies the claims. A similar lawsuit involving 14 students from Chile is also headed to federal court.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Watch: Deer makes sliding entrance into Iowa recreation center

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll Recreation Center got an unexpected visit from a woodland critter on Thursday. Footage from the city of Carroll shows a deer sliding through a hallway in the building. It took a moment for the deer to get its footing before gingerly trotting back out...
CARROLL, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sanford Health changes mask policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health recently changed its masking policy. Masks are now optional for patients and visitors without symptoms of COVID-19 in inpatient and outpatient exam rooms. Sanford says employees will continue to wear masks while caring for patients.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy