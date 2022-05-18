ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Railroad work to close Main Street in Clifton

By Abigail Constantino
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA main road in the Town of Clifton in Virginia will be closed...

wtop.com

Inside Nova

Route 28 bypass design underway

Design work is underway on Prince William County’s $300 million Route 28 Bypass, while Fairfax County has begun construction on its major Route 28 widening. At its latest “Transportation Tuesday” event held this week, Prince William transportation officials offered updates on the two ongoing projects around Route 28: the planned Route 28 bypass and Fairfax County’s widening of 28 from four to six lanes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburgva.gov

Madonna House Response Update May 18

The City of Fredericksburg's emergency response to the May 16th fire at Madonna House is ongoing. Now in its second day the City's teams have shifted primarily to assisting the displaced residents. At the time of the fire emergency, approximately 60 individuals were evacuated to FRED Central Bus Station, which...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Southern Fairfax Co. rebranded ‘Potomac Banks’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. On Wednesday, Fairfax County unveiled new tourism-focused branding for the southern part of the county and its historical and cultural attractions: “Potomac Banks.”. In a press...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax’s 29 Diner Set to Reopen this Fall After Shuttering due to Fire

John Wood isn’t used to being the one in need. Through 29 Diner, the historic Fairfax greasy spoon he’s owned since 2014, he’s raised $300,000 through his “Be a Hero, Feed a Hero” program, half of which goes to suicide-prevention and mental health initiatives, and since the pandemic started he’s given away more than 300,000 meals and turned the 49-seat restaurant into a food pantry.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Prince William Co. expanding summer school programs

Registration is now open for Prince William County, Virginia’s new summer enrichment program and there are some new offerings this year. In addition to its traditional summer learning, the Office for Teaching and Learning is offering 30 new programs, including a family engagement opportunity through the county’s Park and Recreation Centers.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

NEW: Lidl is coming to Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons, replacing Staples

Office supplies are out, and cheaply priced groceries are in at Tysons’ Pike 7 Plaza. The German grocery store chain Lidl has signed a lease for space in the shopping center at 8305 Leesburg Pike, spokesperson Chandler Spivey confirmed to FFXnow. “We are looking forward to bringing our high...
theriver953.com

Winchester addresses a former COR employee complaint

An email from the City of Winchester Common Council addressed a complaint of a former Commissioner of Revenue’s (COR) employee. The Winchester City Council has been made aware of the complaint. An unidentified former employee has filed a complaint against the COR’s Office. The complaint alleges a violation...
WINCHESTER, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Outdoor Malls and Shopping Districts Worth Strolling this Summer

With the weather warming up, we are definitely trying to spend as much time outside as possible. If you have a relaxing weekend of shopping on the agenda, consider stopping by these outdoor shopping centers to add a little extra sunshine to your off-days. You’re really missing out if you...
LEESBURG, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. faces tough choices to save Lake Accotink from massive sediment build up.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

MHS seniors launch petition calling for Virginia to remain in RGGI

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Albemarle County high school students don’t want to see Virginia pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At Monticello High School, seniors are annually tasked with addressing local policy issues as part of a U.S. government class. This year, seniors Carlos...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

