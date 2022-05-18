Railroad work to close Main Street in Clifton

Design work is underway on Prince William County’s $300 million Route 28 Bypass, while Fairfax County has begun construction on its major Route 28 widening. At its latest “Transportation Tuesday” event held this week, Prince William transportation officials offered updates on the two ongoing projects around Route 28: the planned Route 28 bypass and Fairfax County’s widening of 28 from four to six lanes.
Repaired area near mile marker 131Courtesy of VDOT. Prepare for major delays if you’re planning to use I-95 southbound in Stafford tonight, May 19. VDOT announced that between midnight and 3 a.m. traffic will be completely stopped in all southbound lanes near exit 140 (Courthouse Road).
More stops are planned for the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66, the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project, Purple Line work and paving in Maryland. Metro work is scheduled on five lines, with a Red Line shutdown. Here’s what you need to know this weekend. Listen to WTOP online and on the...
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure is due to security/police activity. The department says traffic is currently backed up three miles on the south side and six miles on the north side.
The first pieces of the massive redevelopment of Springfield Town Center have finally come forward, more than 12 years after Fairfax County initially approved a mass of new development for the property. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has filed a plan for a five-story hotel along Loisdale Road, according to...
Alexandria Hyundai has been taking up space on three blocks of Mount Vernon Avenue for 21 years, and owner Kevin Reilly is submitting a plan to be able to stay on the Avenue for at least 20 more. Hyundai wants upgrades at their dealerships, Reilly says, and that means he...
The City of Fredericksburg's emergency response to the May 16th fire at Madonna House is ongoing. Now in its second day the City's teams have shifted primarily to assisting the displaced residents. At the time of the fire emergency, approximately 60 individuals were evacuated to FRED Central Bus Station, which...
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is examining whether developers should continue to bear new infrastructure costs or split the costs among current residents and other property owners. Sewer fees will already increase starting July 1, when sewer service charges per 1,000 gallons will increase from $7.72 to $8.09. A...
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. On Wednesday, Fairfax County unveiled new tourism-focused branding for the southern part of the county and its historical and cultural attractions: “Potomac Banks.”. In a press...
John Wood isn’t used to being the one in need. Through 29 Diner, the historic Fairfax greasy spoon he’s owned since 2014, he’s raised $300,000 through his “Be a Hero, Feed a Hero” program, half of which goes to suicide-prevention and mental health initiatives, and since the pandemic started he’s given away more than 300,000 meals and turned the 49-seat restaurant into a food pantry.
Registration is now open for Prince William County, Virginia’s new summer enrichment program and there are some new offerings this year. In addition to its traditional summer learning, the Office for Teaching and Learning is offering 30 new programs, including a family engagement opportunity through the county’s Park and Recreation Centers.
Office supplies are out, and cheaply priced groceries are in at Tysons’ Pike 7 Plaza. The German grocery store chain Lidl has signed a lease for space in the shopping center at 8305 Leesburg Pike, spokesperson Chandler Spivey confirmed to FFXnow. “We are looking forward to bringing our high...
An email from the City of Winchester Common Council addressed a complaint of a former Commissioner of Revenue’s (COR) employee. The Winchester City Council has been made aware of the complaint. An unidentified former employee has filed a complaint against the COR’s Office. The complaint alleges a violation...
7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited Alexandria for a special preview of this Sunday's Old Town Festival of Speed & Style, featuring Monte Durham of 'Say Yes to the Dress.' Learn more at festivalspeedstylealex.com.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health has issued a potential measles exposure warning for specific locations in Northern Virginia after an unvaccinated child was found to have contracted the illness during international travel. The potential exposure sites are as follows:. Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center. 43480 Yukon...
With the weather warming up, we are definitely trying to spend as much time outside as possible. If you have a relaxing weekend of shopping on the agenda, consider stopping by these outdoor shopping centers to add a little extra sunshine to your off-days. You’re really missing out if you...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Albemarle County high school students don’t want to see Virginia pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At Monticello High School, seniors are annually tasked with addressing local policy issues as part of a U.S. government class. This year, seniors Carlos...
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story indicated more people had been displaced by the fire and that it started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17. That information has since been corrected. More than 45 seniors are said to have been displaced by a fire that broke out...
