Railroad work to close Main Street in Clifton

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Reporter’s Notebook: One of Fairfax County’s most popular parks is at the center of a decades-long battle over how to save it. Lake Accotink is quickly filling up with sediment that’s impacting wildlife and destroying the lake. The county has two primary plans to dredge the lake but folks who live nearby and use the park regularly have concerns about the options. What all can agree on is the beauty of this hidden gem.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO