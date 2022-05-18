West Salem Girls Soccer win a close one against Central, 1-0

Bangor Baseball picked up a 10-0 win at home over Necedah Thursday evening. The win gives the Cardinals a 12-2 conference and ties them with Cashton for first place in the Scenic Bluffs standings. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Holmen Boys Golf won the 2022 MVC championship by posting a collective score of 297 Wednesday at Viroqua Hills. Luke Taebel recorded a 69 for the top individual score.
Emma Breidenbach scored the game-tying goal in the 77th minute to help Onalaska salvage a 1-1 draw with Holmen Tuesday night. Ella Lachecki scored Holmen’s lone goal in the 34th minute. Lachecki almost scored another in the second half but was denied by Onalaska defender Kieley Erickson, who stopped Lachecki’s shot from crossing the goal line.
Jojo and Jazzy Davis hit back-to-back home runs in a 10-3 win over Holmen. Jojo Davis would finish with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs.
Mason Herlitzke is going to graduate from Central High School later this month and enroll in UW-La Crosse this fall, but he’s already getting a head start getting into the business world. Herlitzke comes from a family of business owners. He’s following suit by forming Ten Mile Enterprises LLC,...
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has entered into agreements with UW-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse to keep State Track & Field in La Crosse for the next five years. State Track has been held at UWL since 1990, with the exception of 2020 (pandemic). This year’s State meet...
Bangor Softball sits at 14-1 on the season with one of the top pitchers in the state in Aliyah Langrehr. For Langrehr, shutting down offenses every gameday is fun, but it’s even more fun because of who’s catching her. That would be her best friend of 10 years,...
Caledonia and Winona State grad Eddie Hodges has trained professional athletes far and wide, but has recently become a central hub for strength and conditioning in the Coulee Region via his business, Three Rivers Performance. He’s overseeing training programs for teams at Aquinas, Caledonia, Rushford-Peterson, Viterbo, and now Winona State....
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — News 8 Now reporter Tyler Job is signing off in La Crosse as he heads to his next reporting opportunity at WGBA (NBC26) in Green Bay. Job started working at News 8 Now in September 2019. It was his first job out of college. During the past two and a half years, Job has told many memorable stories, including a Kwik Trip superfan stopping at all Wisconsin stores in one year, Rotary Lights suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damages from a December windstorm and the unthinkable story of a former West Salem man living through the War in Ukraine.
MARSHFIELD – A Marshfield business specializing in fractal burning is now warning others about the dangers of the woodworking art form that left a Marathon County couple dead. Ben and Sarah Wolf own and operate Electrocuted Wood at 1915 S. Central Ave., Marshfield, across from Marshfield Utilities. Ben is...
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – You might see a familiar face on Jeopardy today! Tuesday afternoon, Jason Smith of Onalaska will be a contestant on America’s favorite quiz show. Smith says ever since high school his friends and family would tell him he should try out to be on Jeopardy! because he knew so many random facts about a variety of subjects. He was in his high school quiz bowl and has since been a regular at bar trivia nights.
I'm packing up my bags and digging through the couch cushions for gas money for a road trip to try this Monster Mary. I recently saw it on one of my favorite new YouTube series, Explore Wisconsinbly With Mary Mack. This week, Mary tackled a huge bloody mary!. This 'Monster...
(KWNO)- The National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Tornado watch. Winona, Houston, Fillmore, Olmsted, Wabasha, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties are included in the watch area. The watch expires at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 59F / Friday’s Forecast High: 69F…. ALERT NIGHT: Low pressure to our west is lifting a warm front northward into our area this evening… which is sparking scattered showers and t-storms. Some of these storms have been strong to severe to the north/west of La Crosse producing hail and gusty winds.
MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The search continued today for a missing swimmer in the Red Cedar River in Menomonie. The Menomonie Police Department says a 9-1-1 call came in reporting a 23-year-old man went under the water while swimming and never came back up. Tonight, the police identified the...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County man is dead following a farming accident. According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a man pinned under a tractor in a field on Prairie Road in the Town of Bangor.
COLBY – For some it’s taking over an existing family farm, while for others it means trying various ventures, developing a plan and making changes in the business as they go. Mike and Gina Redetzke combined their love for farming by developing a custom heifer raising business at...
BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — A 74-year-old man was killed when he was pinned under a tractor in a farm field Wednesday in Bangor Township, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office. The county's Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about the accident on Prairie Road at about 6 p.m., according to a sheriff's office news release Thursday.
