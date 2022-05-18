ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Marching Band will be treated to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ screening

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State Marching Band will be treated to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ screening. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NmfNoV. Ohio State Marching Band will be treated to ‘Top …. Shootings, stabbings, fights and no liquor license …....

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers propose bill to expunge eviction records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bipartisan bill aims to help Ohio families rebuild their lives after financial hardship. The vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but just one filing can follow a person for at least seven years in Ohio. In a competitive rental market, applicants can easily get turned away with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
City
Powell, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Bill to ban some LGBTQ+ medical care hears fiery testimony, protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As lawmakers debated a bill to ban various medical procedures for LGBTQ+ youth, protesters lined the halls of the Statehouse to rally against what they called a misguided, harmful effort. Lawmakers held their second hearing Thursday morning on House Bill 454, the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which would ban […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Words of caution on COVID in Ohio

COLUMBUS – While COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically in Ohio, they are increasing in the United States and health officials warn the pandemic could get even worse over the coming months. “We need to take this opportunity to prepare for the fall,” Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#Top Gun#Gas Prices#Powell Local
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine ‘disappointed’ with Ohio State tuition hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rebuked leaders at The Ohio State University for approving a tuition hike for incoming students. The university’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 4.6%, or $549, according to a news release from the university. Out-of-state incoming first-year students […]
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

A ride through history of Southern Ohio’s scenic railways

It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Homeless
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio hits nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7th straight weekly increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 19,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to seven. This week followed last week’s theme, again reporting over 10,000 cases. The 21-day daily average — now at 2,215 — has now eclipsed 2,000. The average has increased from the […]
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio’s wild turkey hunters check 9,353 birds this spring

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have checked a total of 9,353 birds during the start of spring hunting season through May 8, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The total statewide harvest represents 16 days of hunting across most of the state,...
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

George Washington III Excited to Form Duo With Fellow 2023 Commit Austin Parks, Says “I'm Trying” to Recruit Devin Royal to Ohio State

The first commit in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is accruing no shortage of experience playing alongside Buckeye State natives and potential future teammates this spring and summer. George Washington III, a Texas native who played his junior year of high school basketball at Kentucky’s Christian Academy of Louisville,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Beacon

Birding survey finds 371 secretive sandhill cranes around Ohio

Observers found 371 sandhill cranes in Ohio as part of the one-day Midwest Crane Count held last month, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The count was coordinated by the Division of Wildlife, International Crane Foundation, and Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative. The survey was...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio State nurses protest for more pay and better working conditions

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center nurses protested outside of the hospital on Thursday, May 19 to demand better pay and working conditions. The nurses' labor union, the Ohio State Nurses Association, and the hospital are currently in negotiations for a new contract. Nurses in the process of negotiating a labor...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

During the winter, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, observed flashlights shining along an access lane while he was on night patrol at Deer Creek Wildlife Area. Officer Teders approached the area and found two individuals whose car was stuck in the snow. Officer Teders requested the assistance of Natural Resources Officer Jordan Beechler, assigned to Deer Creek State Park, to help push the vehicle out of the snow. While the officers were assisting the driver, they observed the passenger hiding drug paraphernalia. The individuals were educated about curfew laws on wildlife areas while not in the act of hunting, fishing, or trapping. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the officers were able to free the vehicle from the snow.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Jam Sold in Amish Country Recalled Over Health Fears

A popular jam sold in many stores throughout Ohio's Amish Country and all around the USA is being recalled due to safety fears. According to the FDA, Mrs. Miller's Homemade Jams of Ohio is issuing the recall due to an undeclared soy allergen found in the Worchestire Sauce and Hickory Smoke ingredients used in these jams. Ohio Department of Agriculture inspectors discovered the problem during a routine inspection.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy