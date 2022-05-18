2022 NEMFCA All-Star Game

Saltillo state champs hope to grow E-Sports in Mississippi. In just its first year of existence, the Saltillo E-Sports team brought home a state championship. E-Sports is providing students, who don't necessarily play sports, an opportunity to compete for their schools.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore pinch hitter Rhett Stovall bunted in the winning run to lift Neshoba Central past defending state champion Saltillo 3-2 and send the Rockets on to the Class 5A state championship series. It was the third game of the North...
HATTIESBURG — Booneville pitcher Hallie Burns may be a sophomore, but she’s got as much championship experience as anyone in Class 3A. It was all on display Tuesday afternoon, when Burns went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and pitched a three-hit, one-run game in the circle to lift the Blue ...
FAYETTE, Ala. (WTVA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shared information about a Wednesday evening crash that involved a bus carrying members of the Murray State University softball team. The incident happened at approximately 5:45 on Highway 13 in Fayette County. The crash also involved a commercial vehicle. Of the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
According to state auditor Shad White, Mississippi loses its college-educated population at the fifth-highest rate in the country. He explained how the “Stay in the ‘Sip” program has helped counter that on Wednesday. White gave a presentation at the Southaven Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon inside the...
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed in 1963 and named by the […]
Charlie’s U-Pik is part of many people’s summer traditions. The farm started in the ’90s when Mr. Charlie planted too many tomato plants and advertised in the paper for people to come pick them. There are two locations of the U-Pik farms, one in Lucedale (the original) and a second location in Wiggins. Lucedale is a 100-acre farm and serves the Leakesville, Meridian, and Mobile, Alabama area. The Wiggins farm is 50 acres and serves the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, and Louisiana.
In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Boyce Upholt gives an overview of new restaurants in Mississippi. Bar Muse | Oxford. As the head bartender at Saint Leo, an acclaimed Italian restaurant on Oxford’s central...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A local stock contractor is grabbing the bull by its horns. Eight of them actually. Blake Sharp is a Lowndes County cattle owner and has a handful of bulls performing in the 2022 Professional Bull Riders World Finals. Sharp’s love for his bulls is evident. We...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s signing day at Columbus High School. This time we’re not talking about sports. CHS held its annual “Academic Signing Day.” During the program, graduating seniors announced their choices for college. 38 students shared their decision with classmates and guests. Several...
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Milwaukee Tool held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning for its new facility in Grenada County. The company is investing $60 million to make the project happen. The company is creating 1,200 jobs, of which 800 will be at the new facility in Grenada and 400...
The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon. In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel, the U.S. […]
GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
