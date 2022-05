Almost everyone expected the Phoenix Suns to destroy the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The first-seed Suns were led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, while the fourth-seed Mavs could only really rely on Luka Doncic. After going down 0-2 to start the series, the Mavs defied the odds and proved everyone wrong, coming out of the series victorious in Game 7.

