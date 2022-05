Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field after suffering an injury during the Red Sox game. The incident has fans asking about what happened to Jake Odorizzi and more curious about his personal life. He is minimally active on social media, and so is his other half. So, Astros fans are always looking up details on Jake Odorizzi’s wife, Carissa Odorizzi, since the franchise signed the right-hander in 2021. She’s got a limited presence online, too. But she’s supported her longtime beau’s baseball career long before he was an MLB pro. We reveal more about their relationship in this Carissa Odorizzi wiki.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO