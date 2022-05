Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday renewed his attacks on the country's electronic voting system ahead of October elections in which he will face off against favorite Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro, lagging in opinion polls behind leftist ex-president Lula, has long sought to discredit the voting system in place since 1996, saying last year he would not recognize the election outcome unless the whole operation was replaced.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 HOURS AGO