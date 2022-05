SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The area now known as Fort Hunter was first settled in 1725 by Benjamin Chambers, who later moved west and founded Chambersburg. His brother-in-law, Samuel Hunter, acquired the property, and it became known as Hunter’s Mill. But in 1754 the French and Indian War broke out, and the British decided to establish forts along the Susquehanna River. Fort Hunter was one of them.

