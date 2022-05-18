ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected

By Buddy Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones will continue to serve his community after a victory in Tuesday night’s primary election. Jones won over opponent Prentis Adkins, bringing in 3,468 votes to Adkins’ 2,073. During his celebration at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Jones said it was a race that...

