One Piece Episode 1018 Preview Hits The Net: Watch

Rent-A-Girlfriend will be officially returning for its second season this Summer, and it has now confirmed its release date with a new trailer and poster highlighting Chizuru Mizuhara! 2020 was one of the weakest years for anime in many ways due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even with those issues there were still some major new standout releases in the Summer 2020 anime schedule. One of these was the anime adaptation debut for Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine manga series, and now the series will soon be returning for a second wave of new episodes.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO