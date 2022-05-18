ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Hot and Humid Then Showers and Storms

By Ross Whitley
mypanhandle.com
 2 days ago

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat is on over the next few days as temps will soar into the...

mypanhandle.com

Last day of dry weather before rain returns to NWFL

PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Rain Returns for The Weekend

PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Tropical Trouble In May

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The buzz around social media is that a hurricane will be in the Gulf of Mexico. Is that really something we should be worried about in May? In short, no… Is it possible to have something tropical to deal with in the medium range future ( 8 to 10 days)? […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Drake

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Drake, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Drake, an American Bulldog, is three years old. This sweet boy is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Dangers of leaving pets and kids in a hot vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– It’s a simple task that could save a life, look before you lock. As temperatures begin to rise across the Panhandle, local law enforcement is working hard to prevent hot car tragedies that could result in the loss of life. According to the National Safety Council, an average of 38 children […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Firefly is ready for reopen after fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out late Friday night at the Firefly restaurant in Panama City Beach. Guests and staff were asked to evacuate as smoke started spreading through the restaurant. “At the end of the day, just want to make sure that we got everyone...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Real Simple

The 2022 REAL SIMPLE Home Is Coming to Florida—Here's How to Join Our Beach Weekend Getaway!

For our fifth annual REAL SIMPLE Home, we are heading to beautiful Rosemary Beach, Fla.—and we want you to come visit! Working with a team of professional designers (meet them all here), we are making over a house in scenic Rosemary Beach, a Gulf Coast community with gorgeous beaches and endless vacation vibes. The locale may be laid-back, but the REAL SIMPLE Home will be as hardworking as ever, packed with inspiring decor ideas and organizing techniques you'll want to add to your own home. The full reveal won't happen until September (you'll find the feature in the October 2022 issue of the magazine), but for the next four months, we'll be posting sneak peeks you won't want to miss.
ROSEMARY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Possible fire shuts down part of Harrison Ave.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible structure fire has shut down part of Harrison Avenue in Panama City. The Panama City Police Department and the Panama City Fire Department are responding to a building located on Harrison Ave. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, and we […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
#Humid
thepulsepensacola.com

Hands Across the Sand Returns to Pensacola Beach

Where: Gulfside Pavilion, 20 Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach, FL. Join hands with fellow residents, business owners, and tourists as we take our annual stand against oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and a transition to clean energy. Hands Across the Sand takes place on beaches around the world, as communities come together to send a powerful message of protecting the beaches and coastal areas we love.
PENSACOLA, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Oyster farms are booming business

Driving over the Garcon Point Bridge between Navarre and Milton, one might notice some floating objects in East Bay, heralded by an American flag and the Florida state flag. Those objects in the water are not traps—they are oyster farms, put there by Emerald Tides Oyster Company. On the other side, Brandon Smith’s Grayson Bay Oyster Company has their own farms in Escambia Bay.
MILTON, FL
WDSU

Frontier flight attendant delivers baby mid-flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — A flight attendant from Frontier is in the spotlight for helping deliver a baby mid-flight on the way to Orlando, Florida. The early and unexpected labor took place on a plane that was on its way to Orlando from Denver. Frontier says flight attendant Diana Giraldo...
ORLANDO, FL
WMBB

Residential roads getting repaved in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – About 4.5 miles of Bay County’s roadways will soon receive improvements. County commissioners awarded a $4.3-million contract to Gulf Coast Utility Contractors to repair roads damaged as a result of Hurricane Michael. Most of the work will take place on residential roads in unincorporated Bay County. This is the third […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG News 5

Destin plans summer kick-off weekend before Memorial Day

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Harborwalk Village in Destin will be filled with family events for the weekend before Memorial Day on May 30, 2022. Live music will be played at the HarborWalk Village stage all weekend long. A lineup of Memorial Day Celebration has events for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Event Schedule: Saturday, May 28th […]
DESTIN, FL
whereyat.com

Gulf Coast Jam is Back!

Country fans get ready! The annual Gulf Coast Jam is making its return to beautiful Panama City Beach, Florida. June 2-5 will feature some of the biggest names in Country music today, including Florida Georgia Line, Brooks & Dunn, Old Dominion, and many more. This year promises to be the biggest celebration yet, as it is the festival's 10-year celebration. In light of this unique occasion, there will be 3 special guest artists performing, as well as an all new Thursday Night Kick-off Party. Wristbands are shipping now, so be sure to order yours at https://gulfcoastjam.com/.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
country1037fm.com

There’s An 8-Foot Alligator On My Front Porch

We lived in Florida for the first year that we were married. Okay, it was Tallahassee-anyone who lives in Florida will tell you THAT’S not Florida. T-town in more South Georgia/East Alabama. Anyway, for many reasons, there’s NO WAY we’d ever live there again. And we NEVER had the experience that Ed Ferraro did last week. No, for some reason the prehistoric monsters that populate that state tend to stay way south of the panhandle of the Sunshine State.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Florida Jeep Jam Beach Krawl

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed something other than turtles crossing Panama City Beach Friday morning. Instead of people, turtles, or seagulls, you many have seen Jeepers having a party. “We literally have 1,000 Jeeps going one mile stretch along Panama City Beach,” Andrea Hess, who...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Checkered Flag: All Gas, No Brakes

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Team Tyndall is still going strong during Checkered Flag 22-2, and the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) Airmen are all gas, no brakes. The POL flight is responsible for ensuring fuel is free of any sediment or debris...
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL
niceville.com

FWC seeking bear response contractors for Okaloosa, surrounding counties

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Are you interested in black bears and helping people avoid conflicts with them? Do you have a flexible work schedule and have a vehicle that can tow a small trailer? If you answered yes, you might be a great fit as a bear response contractor for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

