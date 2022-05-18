ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Bognet claims victory over Marsicano

By Mark Hiller
 2 days ago

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has declared Jim Bognet the winner of the 8th Congressional District GOP race.

“Feels fantastic. It was a resounding victory and we’re so grateful for the republicans of northeastern Pennsylvania who came out and delivered us a 70 percent victory and now we’re ready to go to November, beat Matt Cartwright, fire Nancy Pelosi and take back our country,” Bognet said in a live interview with Eyewitness News.

Bognet will go on to face face Matt Cartwright in November. Cartwright, a democrat, has held the 8th District seat since 2013.

