Bognet claims victory over Marsicano
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has declared Jim Bognet the winner of the 8th Congressional District GOP race.Election Results
“Feels fantastic. It was a resounding victory and we’re so grateful for the republicans of northeastern Pennsylvania who came out and delivered us a 70 percent victory and now we’re ready to go to November, beat Matt Cartwright, fire Nancy Pelosi and take back our country,” Bognet said in a live interview with Eyewitness News.
Bognet will go on to face face Matt Cartwright in November. Cartwright, a democrat, has held the 8th District seat since 2013.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0