Saint Petersburg, FL

Kiermaier, Phillips, Arozarena homer, Rays beat Tigers 8-1

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier, Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena each homered and drove in two runs, Shane McClanahan struck out seven in seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1.

Ji-Man Choi also drove in two runs for the Rays, who broke Detroit’s four-game winning streak. Jeimer Candelario homered off McClanahan in the fifth for the Tigers, his third of the season.

Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

Kiermaier had three hits including a leadoff homer in the second off Detroit starter Beau Brieske. It was his fourth homer of the season.

The three-game series wraps up Wednesday.

