BEDFORD – So much for the theory about the difficulty of beating an opponent three times in a season. Bedford North Lawrence debunked that with emphatic force. With a potent offense that scored in every inning, with ace Annie Waggoner in control in the circle, the 4A No.5 Stars finished a three-game sweep of Class 2A power Sullivan with an 11-1, five-inning victory on Wednesday evening. Waggoner also did a lot of damage with three hits and five RBIs as BNL (24-2) won its ninth consecutive game as it builds momentum for the looming postseason.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO