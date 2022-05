CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation approved a resolution to dedicate an intersection to Officer Drew Barr’s memory. Barr’s watch ended Sunday, April 24, 2022 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He had spent time as a firefighter, EMT and police officer and was known in the Midlands community for his dedication to service.

CAYCE, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO