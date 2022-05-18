Crews battle Graniteville brush fire; no buildings damaged

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has responded to several accidents reported in Aiken County. Aiken County deputies responded to a car fire near Silver Bluff High School. The fire is at the intersection of Desoto Drive and Williston Road. Dispatchers say the driver of the vehicle was able to...
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to Eleanor St. in the Wise St community in Newberry County after multiple teens were killed in shootings. Investigators from the Newberry Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Wise St. after reports of a shooting Saturday night at around midnight. The victim in that shooting was later said to be a 16-year-old.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on Valley Falls Road. Troopers said a 2011 Jeep was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road. The car then hit a […]
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a house fire earlier this week. The fire happened on Easy St. in Beech Island on Monday, May 16. The coroner's office says forty-five-year-old Brent D. Mikell died in the home from soot inhalation and thermal injuries.
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A traffic stop Saturday ended in a deadly shootout with police in South Carolina. An Aiken County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to stop a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 12:43 a.m. when the driver fled and a pursuit ensued. The driver lost control of the motorcycle in the eastbound […]
AIKEN, S.C. — A traffic stop early Saturday morning ended in a deadly shootout with police in South Carolina. An Aiken County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to stop a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 12:43 a.m. when the driver fled and a pursuit ensued, authorities said.
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables on Friday released the name of a man who died in a Beech Island house fire this week. Homeowner, Brent D. Mikell, 45, died in the fire that was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Easy Street.
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students and staff were evacuated from Williston-Elko High School after reports of a bomb threat. The school district informed families of the threat on Facebook around 9 a.m. All students and staff were accounted for after the evacuation. The district says that the school received a...
NEWBERRY — On early Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:05 a.m., officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call on Wise Street in the City of Newberry. Police arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded early Friday to a shooting incident at a bar in Warrenville. Dispatchers say deputies were sent to Bruce’s Bar on Augusta Road around 1:40 a.m. for possible shots fired. No one was hurt. One person was arrested on suspicion of disorderly...
Injuries reported following a traffic collision in Augusta (Augusta, GA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a motor vehicle in Augusta led to injuries. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on the eastbound side of Riverwatch Parkway going towards the downtown area of Augusta [...]
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg firefighters responded to a woods fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was threatening a structure on Prosperity Drive in Orangeburg. The first engine on scene reported fire burning a wood material pile about 40 feet by 50 feet. Fire was spreading to adjacent wood storage-Dempsy...
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When adults became participants in a fight between students after a middle school dance, it was something a veteran local educator had never seen before. “That’s not OK,” said Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, leader at Horse Creek Academy in Aiken County, where the fight broke out...
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A rainy, grey afternoon in Swansea was the backdrop for Winston Hunter’s “Celebration of Life” service, the six-year-old who lost his life as a result of a drive-by shooting in Woodford, outside, of North last week. Hunter was a member of Jeffrey Scott’s...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Late Friday afternoon, Deputy Jailer Jack Hayes was charged with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public Officer and released on a $10,200 bond, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says. 30-year-old Jack Hayes was employed as a Deputy Jailer on 07/31/19 and there are no disciplinary reports on file, authorities say.
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A suspect has been identified and is wanted in an October 2021 shooting that left one person seriously injured. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Terry Anthony Taylor is wanted for Aggravated Assault in the ‘Bar on Broad’ incident. They say the victim and another person were trying to break up […]
Warrenville, Sc (WJBF)- The Aiken County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that happened on the 18 hundred block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Warrenville. “ a few years ago there was a shooting off the driveway of the horse creek neighborhood where someone was killed“ said Bobby Griffin, who lives nearby. Several bullet holes seen on this […]
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars accused of spying on women in the bathroom at Academy Sports in Aiken. Aron Salmeri faces several charges include sexual exploitation of a minor. Police say over the last 3 months, he recorded women through the bathroom stalls in the store using his cell phone. Several […]
Comments / 1