Crews battle Graniteville brush fire; no buildings damaged

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to Eleanor St. in the Wise St community in Newberry County after multiple teens were killed in shootings. Investigators from the Newberry Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Wise St. after reports of a shooting Saturday night at around midnight. The victim in that shooting was later said to be a 16-year-old.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO