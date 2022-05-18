ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Officials complete investigation into fatal Newton shooting

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

A judge concluded that the officers who killed Michael Conlon were not criminally responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wm0ra_0fhiV57i00
A man entered a Newton candy store with a knife in January 2021, leading to a fatal shooting. Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff

Officials have completed their investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Newton man in January 2021. Following an inquest, Judge Jeanmarie Carroll said that the officers involved are not criminally responsible for the death of Michael Conlon. The 28-year-old entered a candy store with a knife, prompting a deadly interaction with the police.

“The court does not find that the actions of any of the Newton officers or supervisory responsibilities make them criminally responsible for the tragic death of Conlon or that they are otherwise criminally responsible,” Carroll stated in her findings.

The incident occurred on Jan. 5, 2021, at 1:43 p.m. Police received a 911 call from the owner of “Indulge!,” a candy store on Lincoln Street in Newton. The shop’s owner told police a man was inside with a knife. Two officers arrived and located Conlon, who lived on the second floor of the building, according to a press release.

Police then called for extra officers and a negotiator. A mental health expert arrived before the shooting occurred, but could not enter the building due to safety concerns, officials said. More Newton police officers and State Police troopers also arrived.

Conlon fled to the third floor, which contains two apartments. A woman who lived on that floor fled the building, and police were able to enter her residence to create distance from Conlon, who was in the hallway.

Conlon and police went back and forth, with officers responding to his requests and offering to contact his family, the release stated. But Conlon “became confrontational,” and armed himself with a fire extinguisher.

Conlon then placed the knife on the ground and officers “attempted to deploy less than lethal force,” which failed, officials said. Conlon grabbed the knife and ran towards an officer, holding the weapon at shoulder level.

“As he started to bring the knife down in a stabbing motion towards the Newton Officer, two other Newton Police officers fired their service weapons and one of the Massachusetts State Police Troopers deployed his Taser. Conlon was struck multiple times and transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” the release stated.

The inquest began on Dec. 6, 2021 and concluded on Jan. 27, 2022. The Court heard testimony from nineteen witnesses and reviewed numerous exhibits.

Officials noted that District Attorney Marian Ryan began the practice of requesting inquests for fatal officer-involved shootings in December 2018. An inquest is conducted in order to find facts and circumstances surrounding a death, and to see if a crime occurred.

The proceedings are closed to the public, but the officers involved in the incident and the family of the person that died are allowed to be present and can participate to ensure fairness. Afterward, a judge is required to issue detailed written findings. Those findings, and transcripts of the entire inquest process, are made public after the inquest concludes. The findings for this case can be found on the District Attorney’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Police nab man wanted for rape near BU medical school

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence man who was wanted in connection to an alleged rape near the Boston University medical school was taken into custody Wednesday. Authorities asked the public for their help locating 33-year-old Edwin Fantauzzi who is believed to be the suspect in a rape reported early Saturday morning on Harrison Avenue. He was taken into custody in Roxbury just a day later after a bystander recognized him.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Newton, MA
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Cambridge man facing drug charges after selling to undercover officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was charged with drug distribution offenses involving cocaine base (crack cocaine) and fentanyl after attempting to sell to an undercover police officer, United States Department of Justice attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced. Ashan Arty, 23, was arrested in February 2021 after attempting to sell...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Mental Health#911#Violent Crime#State Police
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple teens charged in fight that hospitalized two people in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — Multiple teens have been charged after an investigation into a fight in Dedham on May 7 that sent two people to the hospital. A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were charged for multiple counts of assault and battery, multiple counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and disorderly conduct. One of these juveniles is also being charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
DEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

70-Year-Old Critically Hurt by Vehicle in Gloucester

A Gloucester resident was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Washington Street Wednesday, the city's police chief said. The crash took place at a Dunkin' restaurant, Chief Ed Conley said. The 70-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police didn't immediately share more information...
GLOUCESTER, MA
capecod.com

3 hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evacuated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of a person not feeling well. Officials say pool chemicals reacted causing the issue. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated for a time. Two civilians went to Cape Cod Hospital on their own. A third civilian and a hotel employee were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident was determined to be contained to the pool area.
YARMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Brockton identified as Chafang Wu

"Coming up this hill, you can’t see in the morning." A woman struck and killed by a car in Brockton Wednesday morning was identified as 50-year-old Chafang Wu. The crash took place in the area of Ash and West Chestnut streets according to a statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. A witness said a Toyota Prius struck a telephone pole and a pedestrian around 6:35 a.m. according to reporting by WCVB.
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Stabbing in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual shown in the images above in relation to a stabbing that occurred at about 2:40 AM on Sunday May 8, 2022, in the area of 2164 Washington Street in Roxbury. As a result of the incident, an adult male victim later presented himself at a local area hospital for treatment of several non-life-threatening stab wounds sustained during the unprovoked attack.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest Yarmouth man for trafficking over 150 grams of Fentanyl

New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man for trafficking 156 grams of Fentanyl. On Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., detectives were in the area of Foster Street and Maxfield Street when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a motor vehicle infraction. A short while later, the driver of the car and the passenger, identified as Paul Koller, 45, of Yarmouth, were asked to step out of the vehicle. During a pat frisk on Koller, detectives located three plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 54.3 grams.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Sharon man held on $25K bail in connection with South Station domestic violence incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sharon man has been arraigned on assault and weapons charges in connection with a South Station domestic violence incident over the weekend. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, two officers observed Joseph DeFilippo, 35, pulling a woman’s hair as she lay on the ground outside of South Station. When they ordered him to stop, he released her and identified her as his girlfriend. The officers observed scratch marks on the victim’s chest and cuts on her hands.
SHARON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy