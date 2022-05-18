ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: High Schooler Thea Hail Signs With NXT, Santos Escobar Beats Tony D’Angelo

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE’s newest recruit is stil in high school, as was revealed on tonight’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s episode featured a vignette with Thea Hail, who announced that she signed with NXT and...

411mania.com

411mania.com

Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative. The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win...
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
411mania.com

More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi

– PWInsider has an update with additional details on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation that saw them walk out of WWE Raw while the show was going on last night. As noted, Naomi was originally expected to win the previously announced Six-Pack Challenge and go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. According to the new report, the show would’ve ended with both Naomi and Banks celebrating that Naomi would face Belair for the title at the event.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
AL.com

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with ‘suitcases in hand,’ WWE says

WWE released a statement late Monday after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of “Monday Night Raw” at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.
411mania.com

Brutus Beefcake Praises Tiny Lister for His Work as Zeus in WWE

– During a recent interview with Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake recalled headlining WWE SummerSlam 1989, where he teamed with Hulk Hogan against the late Macho Man Randy Savage and Zeus. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Brutus Beefcake on headlining SummerSlam...
411mania.com

The Usos Share Their Advice to Younger Brother Solo Sikoa for His WWE Career

– During the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos discussed the advice they shared with their young brother, Solo Sikoa, who is currently part of the WWE NXT roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jimmy Uso on their...
411mania.com

Monday’s WWE Raw Draws Highest Viewership & Key Demo In A Month

WWE Raw viewership for Monday’s episode May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.652 million viewers. This is being reported as the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which pulled in 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. The news was first reported by Brandon Thurston:
411mania.com

Shoot Taylor Added To BattleSlam: Fight For ATL Event

BattleSlam has announced a new wrestler appearing at their upcoming Fight For ATL event. Shoot Taylor was announced on the promotion’s Twitter with another talent being teased to be revealed later tonight. The event takes place at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 1, 2022. Check out the announcement below:
411mania.com

WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark

Fightful reports that on May 13, WWE filed to trademark the ring name ‘Ava Raine’ for entertainment services. The name has yet to be assigned to a wrestler on the roster. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 5.17.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re officially on the road to In Your House and that means more of Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker because of course it does. Other than that we have more of the women’s Breakout Tournament, which at least started out somewhat ok. Tonight we have more first round matches so let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Updated WWE NXT In Your House Card

WWE has an updated card for NXT In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on June 4th on Peacock and WWE NetworkL. * WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy. The title...
411mania.com

AEW, John Cena Feature at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts

Warner Bros. Discovery held their upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday and both John Cena and AEW featured in the event. As you can see below, Cena appeared to promote Peacemaker season two and TBS’ Wipeout, while AEW was featured during the presentation that showed off as a “premiere option” available to advertisers.
411mania.com

Naomi’s WWE Contract Reportedly Expires Soon, Note on Sasha Banks Before Walkout

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on Monday due to alleged issues with creative involving themselves and the women’s tag team division. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Naomi’s contract with the WWE is expected to be expiring soon, but it’s unknown exactly when. She was reportedly in negotiations for a new deal leading up to this incident. Dave Meltzer suggested WWE may not have offered her a significant enough offer as they felt she wasn’t leaving due to family in the company.
