WWE News: Viking Raiders Beat Creed Brothers on NXT, Grayson Waller Defeats Andre Chase

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Viking Raiders got their win back from the Creed Brothers on WWE NXT after the latter team refused to let their stable partners get involved. Erik...

Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative. The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win...
Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Brutus
Roderick Strong
Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with ‘suitcases in hand,’ WWE says

WWE released a statement late Monday after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of “Monday Night Raw” at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.
NORFOLK, VA
Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi

– PWInsider has an update with additional details on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation that saw them walk out of WWE Raw while the show was going on last night. As noted, Naomi was originally expected to win the previously announced Six-Pack Challenge and go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. According to the new report, the show would’ve ended with both Naomi and Banks celebrating that Naomi would face Belair for the title at the event.
Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
Monday’s WWE Raw Draws Highest Viewership & Key Demo In A Month

WWE Raw viewership for Monday’s episode May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.652 million viewers. This is being reported as the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which pulled in 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. The news was first reported by Brandon Thurston:
The Usos Share Their Advice to Younger Brother Solo Sikoa for His WWE Career

– During the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos discussed the advice they shared with their young brother, Solo Sikoa, who is currently part of the WWE NXT roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jimmy Uso on their...
Brutus Beefcake Praises Tiny Lister for His Work as Zeus in WWE

– During a recent interview with Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake recalled headlining WWE SummerSlam 1989, where he teamed with Hulk Hogan against the late Macho Man Randy Savage and Zeus. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Brutus Beefcake on headlining SummerSlam...
Shoot Taylor Added To BattleSlam: Fight For ATL Event

BattleSlam has announced a new wrestler appearing at their upcoming Fight For ATL event. Shoot Taylor was announced on the promotion’s Twitter with another talent being teased to be revealed later tonight. The event takes place at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, GA on June 1, 2022. Check out the announcement below:
ATLANTA, GA
Updated WWE NXT In Your House Card

WWE has an updated card for NXT In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on June 4th on Peacock and WWE NetworkL. * WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy. The title...
Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

– In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: “I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys that you’re probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time.”
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 3 Results and Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via New Japan’s website:. * Tiger Mask & Yuto Nakashima def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita. * Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan &...
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat To Address Ring Return Rumors Tonight

HighspotsAuctions.com are hosting a live virtual signing with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat tonight. PWInsider is reporting that during the signing, Steamboat will be addressing rumors that he will be returning to the ring to be apart of Ric Flair “final match” at Starrcast taking place July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which is the former home of TNA Wrestling. Check out the announcement below:
