'Needle in a haystack' evidence solves 1988 killing of California woman, authorities say

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a woman who was allegedly providing alcohol, marijuana edibles and vaping devices to minors.According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's office, last Friday, deputies conducted a search of Santa Cruz resident Martha Espinoza's home and storage units. The search revealed she had 730 vaping devices, more than 19 dozen hard seltzers or beers, 30 liters of hard alcohol and 89 marijuana edibles.Authorities said Espinoza is suspected of using social media to sell these products to minors. She had been arrested on similar charges early last month and was previously ordered by a judge not to possess any of these items while she was out of custody on court ordered own recognizance.Espinoza was arrested and booked into county jail for violating the terms of her previous release. She is being held on bail.Authorities said the investigation into Espinoza's activities has been ongoing for several months. Parents are asked to speak with their children and to contact Deputy Koenig at 831-454-7748 if they have any information relevant to the case.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO