Galt, CA

'Needle in a haystack' evidence solves 1988 killing of California woman, authorities say

By Tim Stelloh
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California man suspected of raping and killing a 79-year-old woman more than three decades ago was identified Tuesday after authorities examined fingernail scrapings that provided a DNA match. Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski told reporters that advances in DNA technology allowed investigators to identify Terry Leroy Bramble as...

Comments / 13

Maria Carrion
1d ago

The cold case is on it again, continue with your good work when solving these cold cases to bring justice for victims and their families!

13
Guest
1d ago

Thank God for the answers that they have gotten through DNA. People don’t know how seriously to take DNA even when it first came out they still didn’t believe.

4
