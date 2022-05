PHOENIX — More than 340 athletes with disabilities from 12 different countries are making their way to Mesa, Arizona this week to compete in the 2022 Desert Challenge Games. The games, presented by The Hartford, are set to take place from May 18-22 at various events across the Valley, including Mesa Community College. Among those competing in this year's events are 34 Team USA para-athletes, many of whom competed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.

