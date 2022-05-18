ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Early results favor Barton

By Hyun Soo Lee Staff Writer
Pottsville Republican Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Berks County polls closed an hour late Tuesday,...

www.republicanherald.com

WBRE

Luzerne County ballot counting wrapped up

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winners in some of Tuesday’s primary election races remain undetermined or just too close to call. Wednesday Luzerne County finished counting a total of more than 18,000 mail-in ballots from the primary. County workers rallied for two straight days, processing about a thousand mail-in ballots per hour. This year, it […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Primary Election Results Are In

Mehmet C. Oz - Republican Party. Monroe County (District 45) Monroe County (District 45) Pennsylvania's general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. For more election information, visit https://www.electionreturns.pa.gov/Home/CountyResults?countyName=MONROE&ElectionID=undefined&ElectionType=P&IsActive=undefined.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Uncontested candidates now set for November races

Only one candidate was running for each party’s nomination in the 123rd Legislative District in Tuesday’s primary. Democrat Kathy Laughlin Benyak, of North Manheim Twp., and Republican incumbent Tim Twardzik, of Butler Twp., will face off in the Nov. 8 general election to represent a swath of territory right down the center of Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County mail ballot processing complete

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County finished processing the approximately 11,000 remaining mail ballots by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday’s primary election day mail ballot processing fell behind because it stopped earlier than usual and fewer county workers assisted, officials said. The county ended up...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wlvr.org

State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie defeats Rep. Gary Day in unusual battle of incumbents

State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie’s House district changed because of reapportionment. His performance in recent elections did not. Mackenzie defeated incumbent state Rep. Gary Day on Tuesday in the Republican primary for the 187th House District. The victory all but assures Mackenzie another term in the state Legislature because no one ran on the Democratic ticket in the primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdac.com

Two Long-Time York County Lawmakers Lose In Primary

YORK COUNTY – Two incumbent Republican York County state representatives lost their bids for reelection in Tuesday’s PA primary. Rep. Stan Saylor, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, was defeated by Wendy Fink, who criticized Saylor’s voting to raise the gas tax, supporting Gov. Wolf’s bloated budgets, and voting in support of PA’s mail-in voting law. Saylor was elected to the state House in 1992. The other lawmaker defeated in the primary was Rep. Keith Gillespie, who lost to Joe D’Orsie, who ran as a citizen wanting to serve the public, bring about change, and not a career politician. Gillespie was elected to the PA House in 2002 and chairs the House Game & Fisheries Committee.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Vote Count For PA GOP U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open PA U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas, and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger the Commonwealth’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta looking for a big win tonight

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. — GOP gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta voted this morning with his wife Mary Grace Barletta at the Southside Fire Station in Hazleton. “Today, I feel great. It’s one year today since I announced. I feel like I've run the campaign that I wanted to; I’ve got to meet so many people. I think our message has resonated. We've been at the top of the polls from the very first day till today," said Lou Barletta. The former Congressman and mayor of Hazleton added that he feels confident heading into election day.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
HAZLETON, PA

