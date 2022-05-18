ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not even Trump could save Cawthorn from the swamp monsters

By Tiana Lowe, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the end, the Republican Party decided that Rep. Madison Cawthorn's (R-NC) unforgivable sin was not his starring role on the stage from which then-President Donald Trump beckoned his followers to march to the Capitol and "stop the steal." It was not his false claims that those Jan. 6 rioters were...

Comments / 35

Politically Heard
2d ago

Cawthorn finally realized that his own party worked to oust him. He was so involved in the cult mindset of blaming Democrats that he didn't see his own wolves coming whom were in sheep's clothing.

Reply(4)
52
Trumpsux
2d ago

I think he thought his constituent’s would be okay with cousin screwing

Reply(2)
19
Biggus Dickus
1d ago

Should never have been elected in the first place 🤨

Reply
34
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

Click here to read the full article. The House Freedom Caucus — the far-right group of conspiracy theorists with members like Reps. Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, and Madison Cawthorn — have long been warring with the rest of the Republican Party, which they feel isn’t sufficiently dedicated to former President Trump and his vision for a MAGA-fied America. The caucus has apparently been warring with itself, too, according to a new report from Politico. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert reportedly almost came to blows over Greene’s appearance at a white nationalist event in February, to the point that someone had...
CONGRESS & COURTS

