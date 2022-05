Duke teed off Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the three-round NCAA Columbus Regional and finished with a final score of 867 (+15), putting the Blue Devils in eighth place. This result for head coach Jamie Green's squad, unfortunately for Duke, doesn't grant the team a visit to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the NCAA Championship, as the Blue Devils would have needed to finish in the top five to advance. This means that Duke’s spring season has officially come to an end after it battled the difficult Scarlet Course at Ohio State.

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO