The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team (25-5, 12-0 ACC) advanced to its 15th quarterfinal in the last 17 NCAA Championships with a 4-0 victory over No. 10 South Carolina (23-7, 10-2 SEC) Friday. The Cavaliers have now won all of their NCAA Championship matches this year with the same score of 4-0 and will play No. 2 Florida (26-2, 12-0 SEC) in the quarterfinal.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO