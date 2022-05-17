ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Primary election yields a few surprises

By Cheris Hodges Editor
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEdo2_0fhiRyHu00
Barbara Rogers and her father, attorney Allen Rogers were all smiles after the election results.

LAURINBURG —Local political newcomer wins big in primary race.

Barbara Rogers is a native of Laurinburg and wanted to make a difference in her hometown. She ran for city council at large against incumbent James Garby and won.

Outside of the Board of Elections office, she said that she was thankful that the voters were open to new ideas and gave her a chance.

“Shock and excitement and awe and gratitude. I’m still wrapping my mind around that it has come to an end and what we’ve been working towards we’ve achieved. It was all off the strength that we have good ideas and should be at the table,” she said.

Rogers received 940 votes to Garby’s 714 votes.

She said she wants to pour in to people as she was poured into before she left Laurinburg for college. She said that this city made her into the person that she is.

“Our foundation wouldn’t be what it is without Laurinburg, N.C.,” she said. “I came back and ran because I wanted to give back to this city what I got while I was here.”

Roger’s father, attorney Allen Rogers beamed while wearing his daughter’s campaign tee-shirt.

“I’m so excited and happy that the citizens of Laurinburg put their trust into one of their special products,” he said before hugging her.

District 1 city council member Mary Evans was elected for a second term, receiving 564 votes to her opponent James Thomas’s 207 votes.

Evans said she is happy and it took the entire community for her to win such an important position. “I thank God for the citizens of Laurinburg having enough trust in me and belief in me that I will do the right thing. I just thank God. I love Laurinburg. And I’m looking for great things to come forward, especially with the new people that are coming on to the city council.”

Drew Williamson retained his District 2 seat. Though Donald Anderson dropped out of the race, his name still appeared on the ballot.

Rosemary Rainer also retained her District 1 seat.

In the race for Scotland County Board of County Commissioners, Darwin “Duke” Williams was the leading vote-getter with 1784 votes for the Stewartsville seat. Incumbent Carol McCall received 914 votes and Tracey Dockery Williams received 1083, possibly sparking a run-off.

Williams said after receiving the results that “we all love Scotland County, even the voters. What’s important is that you’re running for the right reasons, that you’re running for what’s important for Scotland County. Today, the voters voted and I happened to come out on the better end of the deal, but it speaks nothing less about those who didn’t win. Because we all truly care about this place. I’m thankful and I’m grateful.”

Phillip McRae was reelected as Scotland County Clerk of Superior Court, with 1829 votes to Scott Sellers’s 492 votes.

McRae said he’s blessed to continue to serve as the clerk and thankful to the voters.

For full election results, be sure to check out www.laurinburgexchange.com.

Comments / 0

Related
borderbelt.org

Charles Graham narrowly won his primary in NC. Now the big fight for Congress begins

Charles Graham said he wasn’t surprised by his lack of a landslide win in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s District 7 seat in Congress. All four candidates in the race won at least one county in the newly drawn seven-county district, which encompasses much of the southeastern part of the state. Graham, who has served in the N.C. House of Representatives since 2011, beat his closest opponent, Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans, by fewer than 800 votes, according to unofficial results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
heraldadvocate.com

County has employee appreciation day

Last week as part of Public Service Recognition, Marlboro County Employee Appreciation Day was held on May 12 from 3-7 p.m. on the grounds of the Murchison building. The event included food, games, music, a bouncy house, karaoke, and a dunking booth. County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn and other county officials agreed to get in the dunking booth. Donations were made in order to take a shot at those individuals. All donations were given to the Humane Society of Marlboro County.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
richmondobserver

Norton earns two associate degrees for free thanks to RichmondCC Guarantee

HAMLET — Bridget Norton of Laurinburg received her second college degree from Richmond Community College on Friday. She now has an Associate in Science degree and Associate in Arts degree, which she earned last year. She earned both degrees for free thanks to the RichmondCC Guarantee program. Norton will...
LAURINBURG, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Sellers
rhinotimes.com

Candidate Who Didn’t Campaign Wins District 59 Primary

Proving that anything can happen in an election, Sherrie Young won the Democratic primary for North Carolina House District 59. A lot of people get fired up and go down to the Board of Elections office and file to run for office. Often only then do they find out how time consuming and expensive it is to run a campaign and how difficult it is to raise money.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#The Board Of Elections
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for May 20-27

This week was Peace Officer’s Memorial Week in Columbus County, and organizations all over the place have come out to show their appreciation for the men and women in blue. Last Sunday was Peace Officer Sunday at Bethel Baptist Church in Riegelwood. Pastor Brian Beaver, his wife Veronica, and the congregation held a service followed by a meal in honor of police officers, firefighters, EMS, other first responders and their families.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Lowery, Townsend win primaries for NC House seat representing Robeson County

Charles Townsend, a Democrat and mayor in Robeson County, didn’t raise money for his campaign for a seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. Townsend, who won the Democratic primary for District 47 on Tuesday, said he simply wanted to give voters a choice. He said the seat is almost guaranteed to go to Jarrod Lowery, a Republican who raised more than $48,000 and won endorsements from some powerful politicians on the road to his own primary win.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Gulledge retains Richmond County sheriff's badge

ROCKINGHAM — Mark Gulledge will remain sheriff of Richmond County. Gulledge handily defeated challenger Nigel Bristow in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the Richmond County Board of Elections. Early voting and absentee ballot results were promising, showing the incumbent leading by nearly 75%. After...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Guilford, Greensboro primary races

Incumbents raked in huge percentages of the vote in Guilford County and Greensboro races on Tuesday night in the midterm primary election. The turnout, which was about 20.4 percent of the electorate, proved to be much higher than the turnout compared to 2018, when only 11 percent of registered voters had their say. This year they seemed somewhat satisfied with the status quo.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
Laurinburg Exchange

Friday fruit delivery

LAURINBURG — Church and Community Services will team up with Southeastern Community Action Partnership (SCAP) to deliver 200 fruit and vegetable boxes to seniors over the age of 55 this Friday from 9 a.m.- until. The boxes will contain fresh produce grown regionally and culled and packaged by Sandhills Aglnnovations.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Ted Budd had a blowout win, and Charlotte City Council's biggest spender was eliminated

Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon will have to wait for another election if he’s to complete a political comeback from serving time in prison on bribery charges. He finished last in the six-person Democratic primary for the four at-large seats on Charlotte City Council, while council member Braxton Winston led a ticket that includes some familiar names heading into the general election, which for City Council is in July.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy