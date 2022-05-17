Primary election yields a few surprises

Barbara Rogers and her father, attorney Allen Rogers were all smiles after the election results.

LAURINBURG —Local political newcomer wins big in primary race.

Barbara Rogers is a native of Laurinburg and wanted to make a difference in her hometown. She ran for city council at large against incumbent James Garby and won.

Outside of the Board of Elections office, she said that she was thankful that the voters were open to new ideas and gave her a chance.

“Shock and excitement and awe and gratitude. I’m still wrapping my mind around that it has come to an end and what we’ve been working towards we’ve achieved. It was all off the strength that we have good ideas and should be at the table,” she said.

Rogers received 940 votes to Garby’s 714 votes.

She said she wants to pour in to people as she was poured into before she left Laurinburg for college. She said that this city made her into the person that she is.

“Our foundation wouldn’t be what it is without Laurinburg, N.C.,” she said. “I came back and ran because I wanted to give back to this city what I got while I was here.”

Roger’s father, attorney Allen Rogers beamed while wearing his daughter’s campaign tee-shirt.

“I’m so excited and happy that the citizens of Laurinburg put their trust into one of their special products,” he said before hugging her.

District 1 city council member Mary Evans was elected for a second term, receiving 564 votes to her opponent James Thomas’s 207 votes.

Evans said she is happy and it took the entire community for her to win such an important position. “I thank God for the citizens of Laurinburg having enough trust in me and belief in me that I will do the right thing. I just thank God. I love Laurinburg. And I’m looking for great things to come forward, especially with the new people that are coming on to the city council.”

Drew Williamson retained his District 2 seat. Though Donald Anderson dropped out of the race, his name still appeared on the ballot.

Rosemary Rainer also retained her District 1 seat.

In the race for Scotland County Board of County Commissioners, Darwin “Duke” Williams was the leading vote-getter with 1784 votes for the Stewartsville seat. Incumbent Carol McCall received 914 votes and Tracey Dockery Williams received 1083, possibly sparking a run-off.

Williams said after receiving the results that “we all love Scotland County, even the voters. What’s important is that you’re running for the right reasons, that you’re running for what’s important for Scotland County. Today, the voters voted and I happened to come out on the better end of the deal, but it speaks nothing less about those who didn’t win. Because we all truly care about this place. I’m thankful and I’m grateful.”

Phillip McRae was reelected as Scotland County Clerk of Superior Court, with 1829 votes to Scott Sellers’s 492 votes.

McRae said he’s blessed to continue to serve as the clerk and thankful to the voters.

For full election results, be sure to check out www.laurinburgexchange.com.