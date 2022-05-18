Traffic slowed due to Highway 7 crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 7. It happened a little after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at Highway 7 and Bethel Road. It’s not clear what caused the crash, but the highway was closed off as crews...
First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident happened near SW 104th Street and Western Avenue. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, authorities said. This is a developing story.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man died Wednesday morning following a motorcycle crash, according to police. Officers were called around 6:55 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Seymour Highway and Polk Street. They found a motorcycle crashed into one of the buildings of the school bus barn at 2015 Seymour Highway.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a rollover wreck that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday. Henrietta and Jolly Fire Department, TXDot, and DPS responded to Highway 287 North bound near the Jolly Truck Stop for a rollover wreck that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Clay County Emergency Coordinator, Keith Burch, […]
A large swath of land has caught fire Thursday evening in Caddo County. The fire is located between North 2540 Road and North 2560 Road, which is located west of Hinton. No injuries have been reported at this time. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is covering the fire from the air.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An early morning fire on Wednesday caused thousands of dollars of damage, according to the WFFD. Just after 6:00 a.m. firefighters were called to a home in the 1500 block of Hines Blvd. for a structure fire. Battalion 1 identified the fire on the porch. It took crews about ten minutes to control.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parts of northwest Cache Road will be closed as investigators look into a fatal crash from late last week. Starting Wednesday, May 18, Lawton Police Department will close down multiple lanes of Cache near 2nd Street and I-44. It’s part of the ongoing investigation into Friday’s...
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Details are emerging about the fatal motorcycle crash that killed one Wichita Falls woman and sent a young man to the hospital. UPDATE: Wednesday, May 18 at 5:04 p.m. 21-year-old Cole Crowder of Wichita Falls has come forward to give his side of the story...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - HAZMAT crews were called out to a drainage ditch Monday, May 16, after a police chase ended with a car crashing in the storm drainage channel. This happened just before 1 p.m. on Northwest Rogers Lane. Lawton Police officers tried pulling the car over, for reportedly...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Wednesday night, the Coconut Fire on the Waggoner Ranch that broke out Tuesday rages on and has now exploded to more than 18,000 acres. Firefighters from several agencies and the Texas A&M Forest Service are still working hard to get that fire contained. Angel Lopez Portillo with the Texas […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have emerged in a fatal motorcycle wreck that happened Monday night. According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling to Ryan, Oklahoma. The driver of the motorcycle and the female passenger went past Jolly to Henrietta before getting turned around and heading back […]
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an explosion killed two people Tuesday morning in Custer County. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Custer County Sheriff's Office was notified of an explosion at a home west of Clinton. The sheriff's office and members of the Clinton Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Clinton Police Department responded and found a structure engulfed in flames.
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said inattention is to blame for a crash that injured three kids Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 9:10 p.m. on US-77, about 1.5 miles south of Pauls Valley. Troopers said a car driven by Kelsi Minnis, 22, of Pauls...
20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett died, 22-year-old Cole Crowder injured in a motorcycle accident (Wichita Falls, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett as the woman who lost her life following a crash late Monday night in Wichita Falls. The fatal motorcycle accident took place at about 10:55 p.m. on U.S. 287 east of Wichita Falls, near F.M. 2393 [...]
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a body was found on Tuesday morning. Around 10:45 a.m. officers were called to investigate a body that was seen by a BNSF Railroad employee. The body was found on the west side of the train tracks on the 500 block of Carolina Street, according to police.
Ryan Christopher Dill escaped custody as he was being booked into the Murray County Jail around 2:30 - 3 a.m. Thursday. Dill is described as a Native American male, standing 5’6” and weighing about 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, red/tan pants, black shoes and in handcuffs.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tyler Taylor has been charged with First Degree Manslaughter, Reckless Driving and Causing an Accident Without a Valid Driver’s License. Investigators said he was driving the car last Friday and was going almost 80 miles an hour off the Cache exit of I-44. They said...
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Details of the fatal motorcycle crash that killed one Wichita Falls woman and sent a man to the hospital have been released. Amber Lynn Bennett, a 20-year-old from Wichita Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Clay County Justice of the Peace. Authorities...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the victim in a fatal rollover accident involving a motorcycle late Monday night. According to DPS Staff Sergeant Dan Buesing, Amber Lynn Bennett, 20, of Wichita Falls was pronounced dead on scene by the Clay County Justice of the Peace. Sgt. […]
