STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe zip line course will be closed this summer after state investigators say an employee’s death was preventable. Last September, Stowe Zip Tour Adventure employee Scott Lewis died after hitting an anchoring platform. Investigators found that a component of the lanyard supporting Lewis had broken in two and that it had not been properly inspected or swapped out as the manufacturer recommends. GPS data also shows that Lewis was traveling at over 80 mph. Stowe Mountain Resort was fined more than $27,000 for two safety violations.

STOWE, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO