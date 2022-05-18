Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County LATE SPRING STORM TO BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE MOUNTAINS, FOOTHILLS, AND FRONT RANGE URBAN CORRIDOR FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING .Heavy snow will continue over the northern mountains and foothills today, spreading south and east through the day. The heaviest accumulating snow for the Denver Metro area is expected to begin late this afternoon or evening and then continue into Saturday morning. The heavy snow will accumulate on trees and powerlines, causing some to break. Do not park under trees and avoid walking under snow covered trees. Numerous tree branches are expected to break and may lead to power outages. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Byers, and Limon. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Travel may become hazardous due to slushy roads.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO