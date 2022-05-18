Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame to induct surfer Charlie Bunger

Damn Greenwich, do you have to keep flaunting your superior showbiz connections and keep topping your past lineup every year?. While the rest of Connecticut's small towns and municipalities scrape together food trucks, face painters, and a fireworks display for their municipal events, the Greenwich Town Party has performers that truly make you say ohhhh...wow. Here's some of their previous performers: Eric Clapton, The Eagles, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Dave Matthews, James Taylor, Hall & Oates, Buddy Guy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, John Fogerty, Steely Dan, and Alabama Shakes, to name just a few. Whew.
