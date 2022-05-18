ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame to induct surfer Charlie Bunger

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame is home to more than 300 members, and on Wednesday it will welcome its first surfer.

News 12’s Kevin Maher was in Babylon with more on Charlie Bunger’s legacy.

