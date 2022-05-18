ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

OB bond issue includes $50 million for new school system

By Mullet Wrapper
 2 days ago

OB bond issue includes $50 million for new school system. The city of Orange Beach is poised to release two bond issues worth a combined $75 million with $50 million a “general obligations school warrant,” according to the council’s May 17 agenda. Also, during the meeting,...

$12.4 million RESTORE grant to fund Eco Center Phase 2

$12.4 million RESTORE grant to fund Eco Center Phase 2. Gulf Shores will soon get a RESTORE Act payday to the tune of about $12.4 million for phase two construction of the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism & Sustainability. At the May 16 work session, the council discussed authorizing the...
GULF SHORES, AL
Legislators create bill to help solicit grants for Workforce Training Campus

Legislators create bill to help solicit grants for Workforce Training Campus. The South Baldwin Gateway Initiative, a collaboration between local business Chambers, businesses, Orange Beach – Gulf Shores Tourism and others has taken a big step forward with its plan for a South Baldwin Workforce Training Campus that would provide much-needed housing for up to 2,000 seasonal workers, an education and training center and employee transportation services. At least $214 million would be needed to fund the project.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Baldwin Education Coalition providing student resources

Baldwin Education Coalition providing student resources. The Baldwin County Education Coalition has launched Palm Project, an initiative to help Baldwin County students succeed inside and outside of the classroom by providing in-school and online resources for items such as school supplies, hygienic products, clothing, household items, first aid, food, beverages and fees for graduation or testing.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Hangout Fest takes over Gulf Shores Public Beach for most of May

Hangout Fest takes over Gulf Shores Public Beach for most of May. What was once marketed as a family fest has contract with city through 2025. Back in 2010, The Hangout Fest was promoted and pitched to Gulf Shores City Council as a family event. A very cool children’s village filled the entire Hangout Restaurant courtyard and included an area stocked with musical instruments for kids to explore.
GULF SHORES, AL
Primaries are May 24; If you don’t vote, don’t complain

Primaries are May 24; If you don’t vote, don’t complain. Baldwin County’s registered voters will have an opportunity to take part in the democratic process that is at the core of why we celebrate Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 24, with a run-off scheduled for June 21 between the two top candidates in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Elected will be state representatives, state senators, members of the U.S. Congress, U.S. Senate, State Board of Education, Alabama Supreme Court, and statewide constitutional offices. Voters will also vote on several proposed constitutional amendments. Party primary elections will be on Tuesday, May 24, with primary run-off elections on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Exit Realty Camping For Cans

EXIT REALTY Gulf Shores held a “Camping for Cans” themed food drive for the Christian Service Center April 22. The event was a huge success resulting in a trailer-load of nonperishable goods collected and delivered to the Christian Service Center. Their efforts will bless many families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. Some of the food collected will be used for the Center’s summer “backpack” food program for children. The program helps families supplement their weekly food supply while their children are not receiving free/reduced breakfast and lunch at school. Thank you Exit Realty Gulf Shores for joining with CSC to serve families in need in our Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan communities. Thank you also to the following businesses that supplied gift baskets for this campaign: A Specialty Bakery; Anchor Title Company; Barr Group Mortgage; The Mike Carey Team, The Home Loan Expert; Southern Shore Coffee; Wheeles Karate and Jiu Jitsu.
GULF SHORES, AL
World Ocean Day events slated June 8 in Perdido

A day of environmentally focused games, activities, and art projects will be part of held in conjunction with World Ocean Day on June 8, at the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event at 15500 Perdido Key Dr. is free. More info: VisitPerdido.com.
PERDIDO, AL
Neil Dover to play at historic Blakeley State Park May 27

Neil Dover to play at historic Blakeley State Park May 27. We know he has commanded the stage every single Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Flora-Bama for the past 10 years, and that he is one of a plethora of reasons, musical and otherwise, that the Flora-Bama is the world’s best beach bar. But crooner Neil Dover is also giving his fans to visit the site of the last Civil War battle when he plays a May 27 show at Historic Blakeley State Park as part of the park’s spring concert series.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Orange Beach, AL
Alabama Education
Baldwin County, AL
Perdido Optimists Honor Law Officers

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay recently honored members of law enforcement agencies at their annual Respect for Law Day breakfast. This year’s Law Officers of the Year are Deputy Bill Smith, Deputy Sydney Wentworth, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Joshua Reeves, Daphne Police. Deputy Smith lost his life saving swimmers in the water off Fort Morgan. Deputy Wentworth was also on the scene and helped in the life-saving effort. Detective Reeves was described by District Attorney Robert Wilters as an “all-round good officer, always willing to help the citizens of Baldwin County.” Others nominated for Law Officer of the Year are Officer Charles Cooper, Alabama Pardons & Paroles; Deputy Brian Singler, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office; K-9 Harko, Bay Minette Police; Corporal Timothy Birt, Daphne Police; Officer John Branscomb, Elberta Police and Officer Ray Clark, Fairhope Police, Officer Joseph Bottoms, Foley Police, Officer Chris Miller, Gulf Shores Police; Corporal Michael McBrayer, Officer James Singleton, Officer Dustin Colburn and Officer Brennan Giles, Orange Beach Police; and Officer Juanita Odom, Silverhill Police.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Fairhope Legion hosts concert series to fund rebuild

Fairhope Legion hosts concert series to fund rebuild. Wet Willie, Telluride, Grayson, Red Clay Strays set to play. American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope is hosting a summer concerts series on its beach below the Fairhope bluffs to raise money for the restoration of its historic main building, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally. The series begins on May 22 with Grayson Capps and continues Memorial Weekend with the Motown Blowout featuring The Tip Tops on May 29 and Grateful Dead tribute band East LA Fadeaway on May 30. All concerts start at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $25 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets are available at the gate or at eventbrite.com.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Smoke on The Mountain run starts June 3 at SBCT

The University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre returns to Gulf Shores for its nineteenth season with shows six days a week from June 3 through July 1 at South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores. Tickets are available at SummerTide.org or at the ticket office beginning May 25 by calling 251-968-6721.
GULF SHORES, AL
It is officially sea turtle nesting season, please help protect our wildlife

It is officially sea turtle nesting season, please help protect our wildlife. Sea turtle nesting season kicked off May 1 in Perdido Key and Pleasure Island, with volunteers from the Escambia County Sea Turtle Conservation Program and the Alabama Coastal Foundation Share The Beach program patrolling the local beaches each morning looking for signs of nesting or hatching activity.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Lighthouse Takes Back The Night

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Lighthouse staff (pictured) and volunteers presented an event in Loxley on Thursday April 28th entitled “Take Back The Night.” Members of The Lighthouse staff were joined by students from local high schools, Law Enforcement Officers, clergy and other community members, to demonstrate support for victims and survivors of sexual assault. Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz spoke on her passion for defending victims of sexual assault, and courageous words were delivered by a survivor who is on the journey to healing. The mission of The Lighthouse is the elimination of family violence and sexual assault through education, intervention, services, and collaboration with the community. A non-profit agency founded in 1994, The Lighthouse provides sexual assault services to Baldwin and Escambia (AL) counties. The Lighthouse also provides domestic violence services to Baldwin, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in Alabama. More info: thelighthouseabeacon.org.
LOXLEY, AL
Orange Beach Billfish Classic May 20-21 at The Wharf

Orange Beach Billfish Classic May 20-21 at The Wharf. Weigh-ns for the Orange Beach Billfish Classic, the first major qualifying tournament of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Series, will be held Friday, May 20 from 7-8 a.m. and 7 -10 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 6 -10 p.m. on Main Street at The Wharf in Orange Beach.The tourney splits tournament entry fees awarding the top three teams weighing blue marlin weighed and the three top catch and release teams in the event.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Anna Goeke wins Garvin Award

The Original Oyster House awarded a Chelsea Garvin Spirit Scholarship to Foley High’s Anna Goeke, who will study studio art at the University of South Alabama. In 2006, the scholarship was founded in loving memory of Chelsea Garvin, who was an exceptional employee, a volunteer Fish River Fire Department Rescue Diver and a talented artist. Tragically at age 19, Chelsea lost her life in a boating accident while volunteering.
EDUCATION
Bald Eagle Released In Orange Beach

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center, for the first time ever, has released a Bald Eagle back into the wild. An immature bald eagle a few months ago, after it was observed for several days struggling to fly. Upon intake, he/she was very thin and unable to fly, but no broken bones were shown on x-rays. Staff suspected nerve damage, and treated it with fluids, anti-inflammatories, anti-fungals, and cage rest. Its first attempts at flying we’re very poor, but it continued to gain strength and improve daily. After several months of flight conditioning, the bird was cleared for release on May 14. The OBWC staff put so much effort into rehabilitating this bird, and Gulf Shores Fire Rescue helped with the initial capture.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Carry The Load rally/walk to honor vets May 24 at Flora-Bama

Carry The Load rally/walk to honor vets May 24 at Flora-Bama. Carry The Load, a nonprofit created with a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, will honor the sacrifices of our heroes (veterans, police, first responders and their families) during its Memorial May campaign that consists of five national relays traveling throughout May on foot in 3-5 miles segments to honoring those in the respective communities who are no longer here. Its 32-day, 48 state, 20,000-mile National Relay culminates at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend and includes 100 rallies nationwide.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Rodney Atkins to play Oct. 7 on pontoon in O.B.

Rodney Atkins to play Oct. 7 on pontoon in O.B. Country music star Rodney Atkins will play an on-the-water concert on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. near Zeke’s Marina in Orange Beach, according to a press release from event sponsor Lowe Boats. Attendees are encouraged to join the festivities by boat as Atkins performs a 30-minute acoustic concert onboard an all-new Lowe SS pontoon. The platinum-selling singer, known for No. 1 hits “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)” and “Take a Back Road,” put six tracks in Country Aircheck’s “Top 100 Songs of Our Decade (2006-2016),” including four singles from the Going Through Hell album.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Students will help produce June 11 Dustin Lynch show at OWA

Students will help produce June 11 Dustin Lynch show at OWA. High school students from across Alabama, through the Reach and Teach nonprofit will gain valuable experience working alongside industry professionals to during the June 11 Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest at OWA in Foley. Dustin Lynch will headline the concert, with Bailey Zimmerman and Ella Langley opening the 6 p.m. show. Tickets start at $25 at VisitOWA.com/tunes-tanlines or at the Tropic Falls admission window.
FOLEY, AL

