Shortsville, NY

Shortsville man violates order of protection

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Police say a Shortsville man was arrested following an order of protection violation. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police...

FingerLakes1.com

Trumansburg woman arrested for grand larceny

Police arrested a Trumansburg woman following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Courtney L. Matthys, 27, of Trumansburg for grand larceny. Matthys failed to report income and received over $3,000 in benefits from the Schuyler County Department of Social Services. Matthys...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons man violates SNAP benefits agreement

Police say a Lyons man was arrested after a fraud complaint. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested James H. Benton, 61, of Lyons for petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. Benton allowed two other individuals to used his SNAP benefit card which violates...
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan woman throws stone at vehicle and causes damage

Police arrested a Penn Yan woman following an incident involving a vehicle. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Mae Rhoads, 35, of Penn Yan for criminal mischief. It is alleged that Rhoads threw stones at the vehicle of another person driving by causing damage requiring...
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons man arrested for petit larceny

Police arrested a Lyons man following a fraud complaint. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn J. Baker, 50, of Lyons of petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Baker, who was a recipient of SNAP allowed two other individuals...
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls man faces multiple felony charges related to robbery incident earlier this month

A local man is facing charges following a robbery investigation that began earlier this month in the Town of Seneca Falls. Dejon Butler, 23, was arrested on felony charges by the Seneca Falls Police Department on Tuesday, May 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m. Butler is accused of taking property from another local resident while in possession of a knife and striking the resident with the blunt end of the knife.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man arrested for strangulation

Police arrested a Geneva man following a report of a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Michael Edwards Pierce (AKA: Brandon Dockery), 25, of Geneva for strangulation. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Pierce placed his hands around another person’s neck and applied pressure....
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons woman arrested after failure to appear in court

Police say a Lyons woman was taken into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alaina Smith, 28, of Lyons for failure to appear in court. Smith was originally charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. Smith was held at the...
LYONS, NY
News 8 WROC

State police arrest 2 teens in Rochester on weapons charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday after a traffic stop in Rochester, New York State Police officials announced Thursday. Authorities say state police initiated a stop for a traffic violation around 6 p.m. They say Troopers determined that neither occupant of the vehicle had a valid driver’s license and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Verdict reached in fatal Steuben County DWI trial

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the Steuben County District Attorney, Tonya Smith, the woman accused of hitting and killing 66-year-old Donald “Donnie” Masti while driving drunk, has been found guilty on multiple charges. According to Brooks Baker, Steuben County District Attorney, the verdict is as follows:
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua man files false information to receive benefits

Police arrested a Canandaigua man following an investigation with the Ontario County Department of Social Services. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mario Bevere, 51, of Canandaigua for offering a false instrument for filing. Bevere was arrested for filing a public assistance application with...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Williamson man restrains female victim

Police say a Williamson man was arrested following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Case, 67, of Williamson for unlawful imprisonment and harassment. It is alleged that Case grabbed a female victim from behind and tackled her to the ground,...
WILLIAMSON, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Arrested for Seneca Falls Shooting

A Syracuse man has been arrested by Seneca Falls Police on attempted murder charges. 39-year-old Berain Winfield is accused of firing a gun multiple times at a 23-year-old man on Garden Street Extension back on May 1st. The 23-year old was not injured. In addition to attempted murder, Winfield is...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Manchester man arrested for attempted assault

Police say a Manchester man was arrested following a disturbance. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael A. Delgado, 25, of Manchester for attempted assault. Investigation revealed that on February 26, Delgado attempted to cause physical injury to another person by using a dangerous...
MANCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Disturbance in Arcadia leads to arrest of Lyons man

Police arrested a Lyons man following a disturbance in Arcadia. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keith R. Weeks, 47, for endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that Weeks had arrived at a residence then had a physical altercation in the...
LYONS, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath woman arrested for assault with baseball bat

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been charged with assault for allegedly hitting another woman with a baseball bat last month, police said. Trina Sullivan, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the incident. According to police, Sullivan and another woman were involved in an argument […]
BATH, NY
FingerLakes1.com

