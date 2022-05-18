Alabama GOP selects new nominee for House District 47

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) – CBS 42 is your local election headquarters. The primary election is exactly one week away, and the House Representative District 47 race has a new Republican nominee.

Republican State Representative David Wheeler who held that position and was seeking re-election passed away in March – leaving a vacancy for the Republican ticket as he was running unopposed. Since then, the party has been working to select a new nominee for his replacement.

Hoover City Councilman Mike Shaw was selected this week by the party and is now seeking a vote from the people of Hoover and Vestavia Hills.

“It’s always rewarding to serve the people and to see that you are making a difference in your local community,” Shaw said. “The party selected me and I’m very proud of that. I’ve been a Republican my whole life and that’s very exciting to me to run as a Republican on that ticket.”

Shaw is now halfway through his second term on the city council.

Selecting him for the spot came from a primary resolution that the state passed last August. Shaw applied with other candidates and was vetted by representatives of the Republican Party.

“Usually vacancies are filled by special elections,” Alabama Republican Party Executive Director Reed Phillips said. “It’s very important that those people have the right representation. We wanted to make sure that we got the right person.

Secretary of State John Merrill said the process is unusual.

“It is very unusual, but it is not extraordinarily uncommon,” Merrill said. “Those individuals that are displeased with the process need to become involved with party primary process.”

Merrill says you can do that by becoming part of county or state committees.

“Those are the people who make the party rules,” Merrill said. “If you don’t like the party rules you need to become part of the party so you can change the rules.”

Shaw said his role on the council and support of small businesses with limited government qualify him for the spot.+

“These are values that are important to this district and those are values that I plan to champion in the state legislature if I’m elected,” Shaw said.

Shaw’s name will not be on the ballot next week because Wheeler ran unopposed. Next Tuesday is the deadline for any other official submissions to Merrill’s office with signatures – or – you can write in the name of a candidate.

The Democratic primary will be between Christian Cole and Jim Toomey. The winner of that race will face Shaw on Nov. 8.

